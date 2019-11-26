Clergy in Motion – 26 November

Clergy in Motion, November 26
Appointments
- The Rev. Canon David Brinton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Huron Street as of November 25, 2019.
- The Rev. Helena-Rose Houldcroft has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Scarborough beginning December 1, 2019.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process
- St. Elizabeth, Mississauga (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- St. Hilda, Fairbank (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale
- St. Thomas, Huron Street
- Trinity, Streetsville
- Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- All Saints, Whitby
- Christ Church, Stouffville
- Incarnation
- Parish of Lakefield
- Parish of Fenelon Falls
- St. Christopher (Associate Priest)
- St. John, York Mills (Associate Priest)
- St. Margaret in-the-Pines
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Martin, Bay Ridges
Ordinations
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh will be ordained a Priest at St. Martin in-the-Fields on Sunday January 12, 2020 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- Trent Durham – N/A
- York-Credit Valley – N/A
- York-Scarborough – N/A
- York-Simcoe – N/A