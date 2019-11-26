Clergy in Motion – 26 November

Clergy in Motion, November 26

Appointments

The Rev. Canon David Brinton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Huron Street as of November 25, 2019.

The Rev. Helena-Rose Houldcroft has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Scarborough beginning December 1, 2019.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process

St. Elizabeth, Mississauga (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

St. Hilda, Fairbank (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)

St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

All Saints, Whitby

Christ Church, Stouffville

Incarnation

Parish of Lakefield

Parish of Fenelon Falls

St. Christopher (Associate Priest)

St. John, York Mills (Associate Priest)

St. Margaret in-the-Pines

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Martin, Bay Ridges

Ordinations

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh will be ordained a Priest at St. Martin in-the-Fields on Sunday January 12, 2020 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry