28 named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period of time in their volunteer ministry. They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral, following the Bishop’s Levee. All are invited to attend.

Ms. Heather Bennett, ODT, Redeemer, Bloor St.

Mr. Jan Booker, ODT, St. Barnabas, Chester

Mr. Donald Brohm, ODT, St. Paul, Lindsay

Mr. Bruce Chambers, ODT, St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

Ms. Ann Cope, ODT, Redeemer, Bloor St.

Mr. Douglas Court, ODT, St. Margaret, Barrie

Mr. David Fisher, ODT, St. Saviour, Toronto

Mrs. Evelyn Foster, ODT , Christ Church, Holland Landing

Mr. Jerome Friday, ODT, St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

Mrs. Mae Harasymiw, ODT, Trinity Church, Barrie

Mr. Edward Harris, ODT, St. Jude, Bramalea North

Mr. Stephen Hughes, ODT, Christ Church, Brampton

Ms. Dianne Izzard, ODT, St. Mary and St. Martha

Mr. Lloyd Allan Jensen, ODT, St. George, Allandale

Ms. Elsa Jones, ODT, Christ Church, Deer Park

Mr. Chuck Jowett, ODT, Evangelists, New Tecumseth

Mrs. Mary Kishibe, ODT, St. Matthew, First Avenue

Ms. Sharron Lamour, ODT, St. Peter (Erindale)

Ms. Ruth May, ODT, Christ Church, Bolton

Ms. Paddy Ann McHaffie, ODT, Holy Family, Heart Lake (Brampton)

Mr. Ranil Mendis, ODT, St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South)

Ms. Yvonne Murray, ODT, St. John the Divine, Scarborough

Mr. Thomas Nicholson, ODT, Parish of Minden-Kinmount

Ms. Dorcas Sheppard, ODT, St. Cuthbert, Leaside

Mr. Gordon Stock, ODT, St. John the Baptist, Norway

Mr. David Thornton, ODT, Christ Church, Deer Park

Ms. Juanita Williams, ODT, St. Hugh and St. Edmund

Ms. Marjorie Wrightson, ODT, Redeemer, Bloor St.