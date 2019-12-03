28 named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period of time in their volunteer ministry. They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral, following the Bishop’s Levee. All are invited to attend.
- Ms. Heather Bennett, ODT, Redeemer, Bloor St.
- Mr. Jan Booker, ODT, St. Barnabas, Chester
- Mr. Donald Brohm, ODT, St. Paul, Lindsay
- Mr. Bruce Chambers, ODT, St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- Ms. Ann Cope, ODT, Redeemer, Bloor St.
- Mr. Douglas Court, ODT, St. Margaret, Barrie
- Mr. David Fisher, ODT, St. Saviour, Toronto
- Mrs. Evelyn Foster, ODT , Christ Church, Holland Landing
- Mr. Jerome Friday, ODT, St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- Mrs. Mae Harasymiw, ODT, Trinity Church, Barrie
- Mr. Edward Harris, ODT, St. Jude, Bramalea North
- Mr. Stephen Hughes, ODT, Christ Church, Brampton
- Ms. Dianne Izzard, ODT, St. Mary and St. Martha
- Mr. Lloyd Allan Jensen, ODT, St. George, Allandale
- Ms. Elsa Jones, ODT, Christ Church, Deer Park
- Mr. Chuck Jowett, ODT, Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- Mrs. Mary Kishibe, ODT, St. Matthew, First Avenue
- Ms. Sharron Lamour, ODT, St. Peter (Erindale)
- Ms. Ruth May, ODT, Christ Church, Bolton
- Ms. Paddy Ann McHaffie, ODT, Holy Family, Heart Lake (Brampton)
- Mr. Ranil Mendis, ODT, St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South)
- Ms. Yvonne Murray, ODT, St. John the Divine, Scarborough
- Mr. Thomas Nicholson, ODT, Parish of Minden-Kinmount
- Ms. Dorcas Sheppard, ODT, St. Cuthbert, Leaside
- Mr. Gordon Stock, ODT, St. John the Baptist, Norway
- Mr. David Thornton, ODT, Christ Church, Deer Park
- Ms. Juanita Williams, ODT, St. Hugh and St. Edmund
- Ms. Marjorie Wrightson, ODT, Redeemer, Bloor St.