Bulletin Board Dec. 10

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan Business

Diocesan Centre to close for Christmas

The Diocesan Centre will close at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Diocese launches Cemetery Assistance Program

The Diocese is introducing a new program to help all parishes operating cemeteries. Among its goals, the Cemetery Assistance Program aims to gather accurate information to comply with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) and help parishes complete new annual licensure reporting forms. For more details about the program and its purpose, see the Cemeteries page.

Parishes with cemeteries have been sent a contact information form to the churchwardens’ diocesan email address. Return this form by Dec. 20 so the Diocese knows how to contact the cemetery administrator. A more detailed form about the cemetery, along with the new BAO reporting form, will be sent in January. If you have any questions, contact Kevin Palin, Cemetery Liaison Officer for the Diocese, at kpalin@toronto.anglican.ca.

Committee gathering information on parish nurses

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries is creating a database of parish nurses in the Diocese and is asking all parish nurses to identify themselves so they can be included. Email the Rev. Canon Joanne Davis, committee chair, at Joanne.Davies@sunnybrook.ca.

Parishes reminded to report FaithWorks totals

Parishes should report the total outstanding amount, designations and retainer for their 2019 FaithWorks parish donations by Jan. 10. The cut-off date for the Diocese to receive 2019 FaithWorks parish campaign proceeds is Jan. 24. Any funds received after that date will count toward 2020 parish totals. All cheques must be dated no later than Dec. 31, 2019. For more details, see the FaithWorks end-of-year memo.

Submit expense claims for processing

Due to the Diocesan Centre closure for Christmas, invoices and expense claims submitted after Dec. 11 will be processed in 2020 and accrued in 2019.

Annual vestry motion urges action on climate change

The College of Bishops has approved a motion on climate change for consideration at parish vestry meetings in 2020. This year’s motion calls for the federal government to take meaningful climate action and invites parishes to deepen their own commitment to care for creation, with a range of suggested options. The motion and a backgrounder on the issue are available on the Social Justice and Advocacy page.

Diocesan Events

All invited to Bishop’s Levee, presentation of Order

The annual Bishop’s Levee will be held on Jan. 1 at St. James Cathedral. All are invited to join Bishop Andrew Asbil and the College of Bishops to offer best wishes and prayers for the New Year. The levee will begin with a Eucharist at 12:30 p.m., followed by a receiving line and reception from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Choral Evensong will start at 3:30 p.m. with presentations of the Order of the Diocese of Toronto.

Cathedral celebrates 20th anniversary of crèche exhibit

The 20th annual exhibit of Crèches From Across the World is open to the public at St. James Cathedral every Sunday-Thursday from Dec. 4-22 between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as on Dec. 29 and Jan. 5. Everyone is welcome, including tour groups, and there are special activities for children. Admission is free, though donations are welcome. For more details, see the cathedral’s website.

Christians pray for unity

An ecumenical service for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge St., Toronto. Leaders from churches across Toronto will take part, including Bishop Andrew Asbil and Thomas Cardinal Collins. This year’s theme is “They showed us unusual kindness” (Acts 28:2). The Week of Prayer is an annual celebration that invites Christians around the world to pray for the unity of all Christians, reflect on scripture together, participate in ecumenical services and share fellowship. Learn more and download resources you can use in your parish on the Week of Prayer website.

Service celebrates Black heritage

The 25th annual diocesan Black Heritage service will take place on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street. For 25 years, this service has been a source of affirmation for Black members of the Church, with liturgical innovation, creativity and joy. This year’s preacher will be the Rev. Canon Stephen Fields, founding chair of the Black Anglicans Coordinating Committee. For more information, contact blaccanglicans@gmail.com.

Orthodox influence in choral music explored

The Toronto chapter of the Fellowship of St. Alban & St. Sergius is hosting an evening at St. John’s Convent on Jan. 23 to mark the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The Orthodox liturgy for the Blessing of Waters will be sung at 6 p.m., followed by a sandwich supper. At 7 p.m., Stephanie Martin, composer and professor of music at York University, will speak on “Ancient echoes: Orthodox influences in Canadian choral music,” looking particularly at Healey Willan and contemporary choral music. RSVP by Jan. 17 to guesthouse@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 305.

Resources

Church seeking holy water bucket

St. George on Yonge is looking for a holy water bucket and sprinkler set that’s not being used, for a low cost or for free. Contact the church office at office@stgeorgestoronto.ca or 416-225-1922, ext. 501.

HR tip: workplace violence and harassment

Under Bill 168, parishes with six or more employees are required to complete a risk/hazard assessment and have two policies: one on harassment in the workplace, and one on violence in the workplace. Employees must be trained on the policies, procedures and how to report and respond to situations involving violence or harassment in the workplace. Parishes with five or fewer employees don’t need written policies, but they do need to complete a risk/hazard assessment and make sure employees know of possible risks and how to report and respond to situations. For more details, including sample policies and forms, see the Workplace Violence and Harassment page.

Job Postings

Diocese seeks FaithWorks campaign manager

The Diocese is seeking a professional FaithWorks campaign manager with at least five years’ demonstrated performance in prospect identification and gift solicitation. The successful applicant will develop strong parish relationships with clergy and lay leaders to sustain and grow FaithWorks and help cultivate major gifts. For more details, see the job post.

Volunteers needed for All Saints, Sherbourne

All Saints, Sherbourne Street in downtown Toronto is in urgent need of volunteers. Its drop-in and related programs help hundreds of people a day, from sex workers and substance users to the hungry and homeless. Volunteers are needed for the drop-in, a men’s cooking group, a women’s lunch and drop-in, a weekly breakfast with sex workers, and building maintenance. Tasks include preparing and serving food, washing dishes and cleaning up after meals, unloading and unpacking food deliveries, picking up food donations, interacting with clients, providing harm reduction supplies and providing clothing to clients from the church’s emergency clothing bank.

Volunteers with skills in the following areas are also needed: cook, hair stylist, legal aid, teaching reading and writing, resume-writing and job skill training and assessment, yoga instructor, arts and crafts teacher, art therapist and poetry group leader. For more information and updates, contact Shea Gerrie at shea@allsaintstoronto.com or follow All Saints on Instagram, @all.saints.toronto.

Parish seeks to fill several ministry positions

St. Matthew, Islington is seeking to fill three part-time ministry positions: a youth ministry associate; a family ministry associate; and a communications coordinator. The positions are all available starting in January. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. For more details about the positions and how to apply, see the job posts.

Associate priest wanted

Grace Church on-the-Hill, Toronto is seeking a full-time associate priest to provide senior leadership alongside the incumbent. For more details, see the job post. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the attention of the churchwardens at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd., Toronto, ON, M4V 1X4 or by email to the administrator at cleonard@gracechurchonthehill.ca.

Diocese seeking archives assistant

The Diocese is seeking a full-time archives assistant. To learn more, see the job post. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca, including your salary expectations.

Parish seeks director of music ministries

Trinity Church, Aurora is seeking a director of music ministries who desires to see people grow spiritually. The position is 20 hours per week with pension, as well as benefits subsidized on a sliding scale. For more details, see the job post. The deadline is Dec. 31.

Diocese seeks missioner

The Diocese of Toronto is seeking a full-time missioner (lay or ordained) to build awareness and capacity for missional opportunities and initiatives within the Church. The successful candidate will have 10-15 years’ experience in missional ministry theory and practices (fresh expressions, mixed economy, church planting and pioneering), with a university degree plus additional formal training in theology. For details, see the full job post. Apply by Dec. 30 to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff Changes

Sue Halwa, archives assistant, will be leaving the Diocese as of Jan. 10 to pursue a new career opportunity. We wish her well.

Jason Thompkins, temporary property resources specialist, has concluded his term with the Diocese as of Dec. 6.