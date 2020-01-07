Bulletin Board Jan. 7

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Churches reminded of screening requirements for annual returns

Before you complete your annual returns in a few weeks, take the time to review screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2019. Has everything been completed? If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re finished before the annual returns are due. For more information about how to fill out the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. There are also screening resources available to help you implement the screening policy. If you have any questions, contact Aneita Chang at achang@toronto.anglican.ca.

Committee gathering information on parish nurses

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries is creating a database of parish nurses in the Diocese and is asking all parish nurses to identify themselves so they can be included. Email the Rev. Canon Joanne Davis, committee chair, at Joanne.Davies@sunnybrook.ca.

Watch for insurance renewal packages

There has been a delay at Aon in processing the insurance renewal policy. The packages were sent to parishes during Christmas, so you should get them in the next couple of weeks. Contact Dennis Hinh at dennis.hinh@aon.ca if you don’t receive yours by mid-January. Several Q&A about this year’s packages are available on the Insurance page.

2020 clergy remuneration information revised

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memo (PDF) is available on the Remuneration and Benefits page. It has been updated to include clergy remuneration and demographic data for 2019.

Parishes reminded to report FaithWorks totals

Parishes should report the total outstanding amount, designations and retainer for their 2019 FaithWorks parish donations by Jan. 10. The cut-off date for the Diocese to receive 2019 FaithWorks parish campaign proceeds is Jan. 24. Any funds received after that date will count toward 2020 parish totals. All cheques must be dated no later than Dec. 31, 2019. For more details, see the FaithWorks end-of-year memo.

Annual vestry motion urges action on climate change

The College of Bishops has approved a motion on climate change for consideration at parish vestry meetings in 2020. This year’s motion calls for the federal government to take meaningful climate action and invites parishes to deepen their own commitment to care for creation, with a range of suggested options. The motion and a backgrounder on the issue are available on the Social Justice and Advocacy page. More resources will be added by Jan. 17.

Diocesan events

Christians pray for unity

An ecumenical service for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge St., Toronto. Leaders from churches across Toronto will take part, including Bishop Andrew Asbil and Thomas Cardinal Collins. This year’s theme is “They showed us unusual kindness” (Acts 28:2). The Week of Prayer is an annual celebration that invites Christians around the world to pray for the unity of all Christians, reflect on scripture together, participate in ecumenical services and share fellowship. Learn more and download resources you can use in your parish on the Week of Prayer website.

Service celebrates Black heritage

The 25th annual diocesan Black Heritage service will take place on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street with the theme “We’ve Come This Far by Faith!” For 25 years, this service has been a source of affirmation for Black members of the Church, with liturgical innovation, creativity and joy. This year’s preacher will be the Rev. Canon Stephen Fields, founding chair of the Black Anglicans Coordinating Committee. All clergy are invited to attend and robe. Anyone interested in joining the combined choir can email j.barrow353@gmail.com or call 416-540-8945. For more information, contact blaccanglicans@gmail.com.

Orthodox influence in choral music explored

The Toronto chapter of the Fellowship of St. Alban & St. Sergius is hosting an evening at St. John’s Convent on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. to mark the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The Orthodox liturgy for the Blessing of Waters will be sung at 6 p.m., followed by a sandwich supper. At 7 p.m., Stephanie Martin, composer and professor of music at York University, will speak on “Ancient echoes: Orthodox influences in Canadian choral music,” looking particularly at Healey Willan and contemporary choral music. RSVP by Jan. 17 to guesthouse@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 305.

Event looks at anti-Black racism

Black Anglicans of Canada is hosting “A Gathering to Disrupt, Heal and Lead” on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Andrew, Scarborough. Featuring keynote speaker Dr. Carol B. Duncan of Wilfrid Laurier University, it will address topics such as anti-Black racism, decolonizing our faith, gun violence as a public health issue and Black health issues. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors/students. For more information, contact Br. Reginald Crenshaw at blackanglicans@gmail.com.

Area events

Youth leaders invited to summit

York-Scarborough youth leaders are invited to a summit on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Barnabas, Chester. Conversation will focus on discipleship, led by Bishop Kevin Robertson. To register, email yorkscarborouthyc@gmail.com.

External events

Colloquium focuses on Anglican history

The Canadian Church Historical Society is holding a Lenten Colloquium on March 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity College, Toronto. For details on the topics and speakers, visit the national church’s website. The cost is $10. To register, email jonathan.lofft@mail.utoronto.ca.

Resources

Free Lenten resource explores symbols of worship

The Society of St. John the Evangelist and Virginia Theological Seminary are offering a free resource for Lent 2020 called “Signs of Life: Why Church Matters.” It takes up the symbols at the heart of Christian worship, revealing how they are full of meaning to deepen our life with God. Those who sign up as small group or congregational leaders will receive supplementary materials, including facilitators’ guides, resources, posters, stickers and bulletin inserts. For more details, visit www.signsoflife.org.

Kit helps parishes implement safety measures

The diocesan health and safety team has compiled a Blue Kit parishes can use to help put safety measures in place that meet provincial obligations in the Occupational Health and Safety Act. There are also templates for parish training available on the Health and Safety page.

Job posts

Diocese seeking archives assistant

The Diocese is seeking a full-time archives assistant. To learn more, see the job post. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca, including your salary expectations.

Administrative assistant wanted

The Diocese is seeking an administrative assistant who will be responsible for the overall office administration of the Trent-Durham bishop’s office in Whitby. For more details, see the job post. Apply by Jan. 17 to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Volunteers needed for All Saints, Sherbourne

All Saints, Sherbourne Street in downtown Toronto is in urgent need of volunteers for the drop-in, a men’s cooking group, a women’s lunch and drop-in, a weekly breakfast with sex workers, and building maintenance. Volunteers with skills in the following areas are also needed: cook, hair stylist, legal aid, teaching reading and writing, resume-writing and job skill training and assessment, yoga instructor, arts and crafts teacher, art therapist and poetry group leader. For more information, contact Shea Gerrie at shea@allsaintstoronto.com.

Parish seeks to fill several ministry positions

St. Matthew, Islington is seeking to fill three part-time ministry positions: a youth ministry associate; a family ministry associate; and a communications coordinator. The positions are all available starting in January. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. For more details about the positions and how to apply, see the job posts.

Parish seeking music director

Holy Trinity, Guildwood is seeking a music director who embraces a variety of styles of music, including traditional hymnody and popular song. This is a part-time position of 8-10 hours weekly. Pay will be commensurate with experience, in the range of $15,000-$18,000. See more details in the job post. To apply, send a resume to officetrinityguildwood@rogers.com.

Associate priest wanted

Grace Church on-the-Hill, Toronto is seeking a full-time associate priest to provide senior leadership alongside the incumbent. For more details, see the job post. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the administrator at cleonard@gracechurchonthehill.ca or to the attention of the churchwardens at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd., Toronto, ON, M4V 1X4.

Diocese seeks FaithWorks campaign manager

The Diocese is seeking a professional FaithWorks campaign manager who will develop strong parish relationships with clergy and lay leaders to sustain and grow FaithWorks and help cultivate major gifts. For more details, see the job post.

Music director wanted

St. Thomas, Belleville (Diocese of Ontario) is seeking a director of music for 20 hours a week. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience according to RCCO guidelines. To learn more, see the job post. Apply to office@stthomasbelleville.ca by Feb. 7.

Staff changes

Wendy Pearson has been appointed interim property resources specialist.