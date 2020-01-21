Bulletin Board Jan. 21

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

2019 annual returns to be completed online

Incumbents and churchwardens will be able to submit their 2019 annual returns online. The online forms will be available in early February at http://parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca.

Churches reminded of screening requirements for annual returns

As you complete your annual returns in a few weeks, take the time to review your screening files for staff and volunteers engaged in ministry in 2019. If some items are outstanding, make sure they’re completed before the annual returns are due. For details about how to complete the screening section, see Responsible Ministry Screening in Faith – Completion of Annual Returns. Contact Aneita Chang at achang@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions.

Annual vestry motion urges action on climate change

This year’s social justice vestry motion calls for the federal government to take meaningful climate action and invites parishes to deepen their own commitment to care for creation, with a range of suggested options. The motion, a backgrounder and more reading on the issue are available at toronto.anglican.ca/sjvestrymotion.

Diocesan events

Diocesan staff host coffee and conversation

Come have coffee with the Stewardship and Congregational Development departments at “Grants, Money and Mission” on Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. George, Allandale. Peter Misiaszek, David Krause and Elizabeth McCaffrey will lead an open conversation about Ministry Allocation Fund grants, Reach and Stretch grants, stewardship and Mission Action Planning. Clergy and lay people are invited to bring their questions and share their wisdom with staff and other Anglicans. For planning purposes, email Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca with the names of those who will attend, or if you have questions. This session will repeat in other episcopal areas in the next six months, with dates to be determined.

Lay anointers invited to training weekend

Registration will open soon for the annual Lay Anointers Training Weekend on May 8-10 at St. John’s Convent. This event is for individuals recommended by their clergy to be trained and equipped for lay anointing in the parish. To attend, registrants require a letter of support from their supervising clergy. For more details, visit the Lay Anointers page.

Save the date: Good Friday walks

The ecumenical Good Friday Walk for Justice will begin at Holy Trinity, Trinity Square at 2 p.m. on April 10. The theme will be “Praying for the Defense of our Shared Public Spaces,” with stations highlighting the pressure put on our commons and the people that look to them for their survival. For more information, contact Zachary Grant at zgrant@holytrinity.to.

All Saints, Sherbourne Street will hold “The Way of the Cross in the Opioid Overdose Epidemic” on Good Friday at 10 a.m. Participants will gather at All Saints and walk around the neighbourhood, stopping at places where people have died of overdose. The walk will last about three hours and end at the church.

ACW gathers for annual meeting

The annual general meeting and luncheon of the diocesan Anglican Church Women will take place on April 25 at St. Thomas, Brooklin. The theme is “Hope” with guest speaker the Rev. Maisie Watson of Homeward Bound in Peterborough. For more details and to buy tickets, download the flyer.

Christians pray for unity

An ecumenical service for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge St., Toronto. Leaders from churches across Toronto will take part. The Week of Prayer is an annual celebration that invites Christians around the world to pray for the unity of all Christians, reflect on scripture together and share fellowship. Learn more on the Week of Prayer website.

Service celebrates Black heritage

The 25th annual diocesan Black Heritage service will take place on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street with the theme “We’ve Come This Far by Faith!” This year’s preacher will be the Rev. Canon Stephen Fields, founding chair of the Black Anglicans Coordinating Committee. All clergy are invited to attend and robe. Anyone interested in joining the combined choir can email j.barrow353@gmail.com or call 416-540-8945. For more information, contact blaccanglicans@gmail.com.

Event looks at anti-Black racism

Black Anglicans of Canada is hosting “A Gathering to Disrupt, Heal and Lead,” a safe space for Black Anglicans to meet, on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Andrew, Scarborough. It will address topics such as anti-Black racism, decolonizing our faith, gun violence as a public health issue and Black health issues. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors/students. For more information, contact Br. Reginald Crenshaw at blackanglicans@gmail.com.

Area events

York-Scarborough clergy gather

The Rev. Canon Dr. Scott Sharman, Animator for Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations for the national church and Canon Theologian in Mission for the Diocese of Edmonton, will lead York-Scarborough clergy in a day of prayer and study on Jan. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation. See more details and register online.

Area youth invited to retreat day

York-Credit Valley youth will gather for fun and worship on March 7, with games, food, snow tubing with Bishop Jenny Andison and time spent exploring our identity in Christ. The day begins at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea, and the cost is $20 cash at the door. Register online.

External events

Forum explores newcomer integration

The 2020 Faith & Welcoming Communities Forum will explore the role of faith communities and service providers in supporting newcomer integration. It will take place on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North York Central Library, 5120 Yonge St., Toronto. See more details and register online for free.

Resources

Gently used vestments available

Vestments for sale, including: green, red and purple chasubles; 10 priest and deacon stoles; white and black cassocks; white albs; a rabat stock; three Almy carryall bags; cinctures; and a seminary hood. Many clergy shirts in blue, black and grey and hardcover religious texts are available free. For details, contact yvonneduporte@yahoo.com.

Women invited to explore Christian community

Applications are open for the 2020-2021 cohort of the Companions program of the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine. A small group of women will spend 11 months living in community alongside the sisters, deepening their Christian spiritual practice and discipleship. The program is ideal for women who would like a gap year in their studies or who are discerning a change in career or lifestyle. Applications are due June 15. For more information, download the brochure or contact Sister Constance Joanna at cj@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 316.

Discretionary Medical and Dental Grant

Grants are available for members of the Diocese’s extended health and dental plan (active clergy, retired clergy and diocesan staff) who exceed their annual coverage. Grants range from $500 to $1,500, but funds are limited and awarded on a first-come-first-served basis. You must have completely depleted your extended health and dental benefits for the year. For guidelines and application, visit the Benefits page. Contact Aneita Chang at achang@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions.

Multi-staff parishes reminded about accessibility requirements

Parishes with 20 or more employees need to complete an accessibility compliance report to make sure they’re on track with the goal of making a fully accessible province by 2025. The AODA compliance report is a self-assessment of your status in terms of compliance with provincial accessibility requirements. Parishes with 20 or more employees that fail to submit a report can face penalties and fines. Contact Accessibility Ontario at 1-866-515-2025, 416-325-3408 or accessibility@ontario.ca if you need the form in an alternate format, or if you have questions about accessibility compliance reporting.

Job posts

Diocese seeks human resources director

The Diocese is seeking a director of human resources who will advise bishops and diocesan leadership on human resource issues and be responsible for managing the full scope of human resources activities for clergy and staff. For full details, see the job post. Apply by Feb. 2 to Robert Saffrey at rsaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

Drop-in manager wanted

All Saints, Sherbourne St. is seeking a full-time drop-in manager responsible for the effective operation of the daily drop-in for homeless and housing-challenged people. For a detailed description, see the job post. Applications will be received until the position is filled. Apply to the Rev. Dr. Alison Falby at alison@allsaintstoronto.com.

Parish seeking music director

Holy Trinity, Guildwood is seeking a music director who embraces a variety of styles of music, including traditional hymnody and popular song. This is a part-time position of 8-10 hours weekly. Pay will be commensurate with experience, in the range of $15,000-$18,000. See more details in the job post. To apply, send a resume to officetrinityguildwood@rogers.com.

Summer outreach chaplain wanted

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy that starts in late June. The candidate should be a self-motivated individual who enjoys the outdoors and has strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages. The primary focus is a ministry of presence and front-line outreach at St. George, Sibbald Point. Accommodation is provided in a camper trailer on a campsite. Ability to ride a bike and willingness to visit the village of Sutton (3 km away) is an asset. Apply in writing to Outreach Committee, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Diocese seeks FaithWorks campaign manager

The Diocese is seeking a professional FaithWorks campaign manager with at least five years’ demonstrated performance in prospect identification and gift solicitation. The successful applicant will develop strong parish relationships with clergy and lay leaders to sustain and grow FaithWorks and help cultivate major gifts. For more details, see the job post.

Music director wanted

St. Thomas, Belleville (Diocese of Ontario) is seeking a director of music for 20 hours a week. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience according to RCCO guidelines. To learn more, see the job post. Apply to office@stthomasbelleville.ca by Feb. 7.

Staff changes

Caese Levo will be acting as archives assistant until Feb. 28. She is available Monday-Wednesday.

Dianne McIntyre has joined the Diocese as temporary property resources assistant.