Bulletin Board Feb. 4

Diocesan business

2019 annual returns to be completed online

The online forms to submit 2019 incumbent’s and churchwardens’ returns will be available next week at http://parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. The usernames and passwords for each parish are the same as in previous years. If you have questions about accessing the online forms, contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca.

Stewardship office seeking contact information

Too often, FaithWorks brochures, posters and other campaign materials don’t reach their intended recipients in parishes. To help distribute 2020 materials more effectively, send the name, email address and/or phone number of your parish’s FaithWorks or outreach coordinator to faithworks@toronto.anglican.ca in time for the pre-Lenten mail-out. For questions about FaithWorks or how to organize a parish campaign, contact Peter Mentis, FaithWorks Campaign Manager, at pmentis@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021, ext. 244 (1-800-668-8932).

Annual vestry motion urges action on climate change

This year’s social justice vestry motion calls for the federal government to take meaningful climate action and invites parishes to deepen their own commitment to care for creation, with a range of suggested options. The motion, a backgrounder and more reading on the issue are available at toronto.anglican.ca/sjvestrymotion.

Diocesan events

Clergy invited to pre-Lenten day

All clergy are invited to a day of fellowship and learning in preparation for the season of Lent on Feb. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist, Dixie. Archbishop Linda Nicholls will speak on the theme “Choose Life,” with a focus on Deuteronomy 30:11-20. Register online by Feb. 11.

Bishop leads Lenten study

This Lent, Bishop Andrew Asbil invites parishes and individuals to explore five symbols – light, water, food, shelter and community – with the help of Signs of Life, a free five-week offering from Virginia Theological Seminary and the Society of St. John the Evangelist that explores the symbols at the heart of Christian worship. Bishop Asbil is hosting a conversation each Tuesday evening in March, with the location shifting week to week throughout the Diocese. Register online and visit signsoflife.org to get a weekly email.

Diocesan staff host coffee and conversation

The Stewardship and Congregational Development departments are inviting clergy and lay people to coffee and conversation at “Come Give us a Piece of Your Mind: Grants, Money and Mission” on April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at All Saints, Peterborough. Peter Misiaszek, David Krause and Elizabeth McCaffrey will lead an open conversation about Ministry Allocation Fund grants, Reach and Stretch grants, Mission Action Planning and stewardship. Bring your questions and share your wisdom with staff and other Anglicans. For planning purposes, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021, ext. 226 (1-800-668-8932) with the names of those who will attend, or if you have questions. This session will repeat in other episcopal areas in the next six months.

Cricket players invited to annual festival

The annual Anglican Church Cricket Festival is scheduled for June 27 at Creditview/Sandalwood Park in Brampton. There are opportunities for adults and kids of all ages, seasoned cricket players and absolute beginners. The festival uses modified rules, with the goal of giving all players a chance to bowl, bat and field. Those interested in playing as an individual or as a team can contact Ranil Mendis, ODT at rmendis1@gmail.com.

Centres offer retreats and workshops

The Centre for Spiritual Growth, based in Orillia and Mississauga, is offering workshops, retreats and events in the coming months, as well as ongoing spiritual direction. To learn more, see the Orillia January-June flyer and the Mississauga January-June flyer.

Messy Fiesta equips churches

Are you looking for a way to reach families who aren’t in church on Sundays? Messy Church creates the opportunity for adults and kids to express their creativity, gather for a meal, experience worship and have fun as they learn to follow Jesus. Come experience what Messy Church can offer on April 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angels, Toronto. Participants will take away the knowledge, skills and materials to get started with Messy Church. The cost is $30 per person, or $25 per person for a group of three or more, which includes lunch, crafts and handouts. To register, contact Jenni Feheley at 416-200-8091 or royalstories@gmail.com. To learn more, contact Sue Kalbfleisch at 905-648-0302 or info@messychurch.ca.

ACW gathers for annual meeting

The annual general meeting and luncheon of the diocesan Anglican Church Women will take place on April 25 at St. Thomas, Brooklin. The theme is “Hope” with guest speaker the Rev. Maisie Watson of Homeward Bound in Peterborough. For more details and to buy tickets, download the flyer.

Service celebrates Black heritage

The 25th annual diocesan Black Heritage service will take place on Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street with the theme “We’ve Come This Far by Faith!” This year’s preacher will be the Rev. Canon Stephen Fields, founding chair of the Black Anglicans Coordinating Committee. All clergy are invited to attend and robe. For more information, contact blaccanglicans@gmail.com.

Area events

Area youth invited to retreat day

York-Credit Valley youth will gather for fun and worship on March 7, with games, food, snow tubing with Bishop Jenny Andison and time spent exploring our identity in Christ. The day begins at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea, and the cost is $20 cash at the door. Register online.

York-Simcoe youth gather for sleepover

York-Simcoe youth and their friends are invited to the annual snow tube and sleepover event on Feb. 28-29. Spend Friday night snow tubing at Snow Valley Ski Resort and then head to St. Paul, Midhurst for a sleepover and morning worship. For more information, including the parental consent form and registration details, see the event page.

Bishop leads pre-Lenten study

Bishop Jenny Andison will be leading a three-part teaching series on the Apostles’ Creed on Feb. 26, March 4 and March 11 from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Elizabeth, Mississauga. Each evening will include time for small-group discussion and larger group interaction. Learn more and register online.

Save the date: York-Credit Valley taskforce workshop

York-Credit Valley’s children and youth taskforce has developed a resource on best practices in youth ministry, and members will host a half-day workshop on April 25 for clergy and laity to walk through the guide and share tips for success in its application. Location to be determined. Check the YCV Events page for more details.

Area grant application due soon

Applications for York-Credit Valley area council grants are due on April 1. See the Area Grants page for guidelines and application forms. Send signed applications and financial statements as PDFs to aralph@toronto.anglican.ca.

External events

Workshop explores refugee sponsorship

Eculinks Etobicoke presents “Strategies for Sponsor Group Effectiveness,” a workshop for church and community refugee sponsors on Feb. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Islington United Church, 25 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Toronto. Register online for free.

Clergy and laity learn about evangelism

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Bath, NY is hosting a workshop on May 8-9 to teach participants how to be evangelists in their communities. Episcopal Evangelism 101 is designed to introduce a fresh, humble, effective and Episcopal approach to evangelism. The event is for all clergy and laity who want to learn how to discuss faith with others appropriately and respectfully. It will be led by Jerusalem Greer, staff officer for evangelism of The Episcopal Church, and other members of the Episcopal Evangelism Team. To learn more and register, visit www.stthomasbath.org/evangelism-101.

Resources

Women invited to explore Christian community

Applications are open for the 2020-2021 cohort of the Companions program of the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine. A small group of women will spend 11 months living in community alongside the sisters, deepening their Christian spiritual practice and discipleship. The program is ideal for women who would like a gap year in their studies or who are discerning a change in career or lifestyle. Applications are due June 15. For more information, download the brochure or contact Sister Constance Joanna at cj@ssjd.ca or 416-226-2201, ext. 316.

Cottages available to clergy

The Church Camp at Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe is open to Anglican clergy for cottage rentals. Two- and three-bedroom rental cottages are fully equipped except for bedding and towels. Visit thechurchcamp.org to see photos, and complete the contact form to inquire about booking for 2020.

Parishes reminded of AODA requirements

Parishes are reminded to provide AODA training to all employees, volunteers, contractors and other third parties, as well as all others who provide goods, services or facilities on behalf of the parish. Training requirements and resources can be found on the AODA for Parishes page.

Discretionary medical and dental grants available

Grants are available for members of the Diocese’s extended health and dental plan (active clergy, retired clergy and diocesan staff) who exceed their annual coverage. Grants range from $500 to $1,500, but funds are limited and awarded on a first-come-first-served basis. You must have depleted your extended health and dental benefits for the year. For guidelines, visit the Benefits page. Contact Aneita Chang at achang@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions.

Parishes invited to join Lenten postcard campaign

Give it Up for the Earth! from Citizens for Public Justice includes a postcard calling on the federal government to invest in a national just transition and decarbonization strategy, while committing to personal action to reduce carbon emissions. The Diocese has ordered postcards for distribution to parishes. Contact Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca to get postcards and background materials.

Job posts

Drop-in manager wanted

All Saints, Sherbourne St. is seeking a full-time drop-in manager responsible for the effective operation of the daily drop-in for homeless and housing-challenged people. For a detailed description, see the job post. Applications will be received until the position is filled. Apply to the Rev. Dr. Alison Falby at alison@allsaintstoronto.com.

Parish seeking music director

Holy Trinity, Guildwood is seeking a music director who embraces a variety of styles of music, including traditional hymnody and popular song. This is a part-time position of 8-10 hours weekly. Pay will be commensurate with experience, in the range of $15,000-$18,000. See more details in the job post. To apply, send a resume to officetrinityguildwood@rogers.com.

Summer outreach chaplain wanted

The Parish of Georgina is accepting applications for its 10-week summer outreach chaplaincy starting in late June. The candidate should be a self-motivated individual who enjoys the outdoors and has strong interpersonal skills for working with people of all ages. The primary focus is a ministry of presence and front-line outreach at St. George, Sibbald Point on Lake Simcoe. Living accommodation is provided in a camper trailer on a campsite. Ability to ride a bike and willingness to visit places in the village of Sutton (3 km away) is a definite asset. Apply in writing to Outreach Committee, P.O. Box 88, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0 or parish@parishofgeorgina.org.

Music director wanted

St. Thomas, Belleville (Diocese of Ontario) is seeking a director of music for 20 hours a week. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience according to RCCO guidelines. To learn more, see the job post. Apply to office@stthomasbelleville.ca by Feb. 7.

Staff changes

Peter Mentis will be joining the Diocese as FaithWorks Campaign Manager on a six-month contract starting Feb. 5. He can be reached at pmentis@toronto.anglican.ca or ext. 244.