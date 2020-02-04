Clergy in Motion – 4 February

Clergy in Motion, February 4

Appointments

There are no new appointments to announce this week.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

St. Elizabeth, Mississauga (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)

St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

All Saints, Whitby

Christ Church, Stouffville

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

Parish of Lakefield

Parish of Fenelon Falls

St. Christopher (Associate Priest)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Incarnation

St. Margaret in-the-Pines

Ordinations

The Rev. Philip Gearing will be ordained a Priest at Ascension, Port Perry on Sunday February 9, 2020 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Orvin Lao will be ordained a Priest at Trinity East (Little Trinity) on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Michelle Jones will be ordained a Priest at Christ Church, Brampton on Sunday March 1, 2020 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday March 29, 2020 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Irina Dubinski – Priest-in-Charge of Our Saviour, Don Mills – March 1, 2020 at 4:00pm.

Retirements