Clergy in Motion – 4 February

Clergy in Motion, February 4
Appointments
There are no new appointments to announce this week.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- St. Elizabeth, Mississauga (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- St. Thomas, Huron Street
- Trinity, Streetsville
- Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- All Saints, Whitby
- Christ Church, Stouffville
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)
- Parish of Lakefield
- Parish of Fenelon Falls
- St. Christopher (Associate Priest)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Incarnation
- St. Margaret in-the-Pines
Ordinations
- The Rev. Philip Gearing will be ordained a Priest at Ascension, Port Perry on Sunday February 9, 2020 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Orvin Lao will be ordained a Priest at Trinity East (Little Trinity) on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Michelle Jones will be ordained a Priest at Christ Church, Brampton on Sunday March 1, 2020 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday March 29, 2020 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- Trent Durham – N/A
- York-Credit Valley – N/A
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Irina Dubinski – Priest-in-Charge of Our Saviour, Don Mills – March 1, 2020 at 4:00pm.
- York-Simcoe – N/A
Retirements
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Drew MacDonald has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. John, York Mills will be April 19, 2020.