Bulletin Board Feb. 18

Diocesan business

2019 annual returns available online

The online forms to submit 2019 incumbent’s and churchwardens’ returns are available on the Parish Portal. The usernames and passwords for each parish are the same as in previous years. If you have questions about accessing the online forms, contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca. The deadline is midnight on March 15.

XpressChek changes payment options

Effective March 1, XpressChek will no longer accept American Express as a form of payment. The forms and instructions for obtaining a police record check for the Diocese have been updated. Make sure the person responsible for coordinating screening steps in your parish is aware of this change. A good step is to print a fresh copy of the forms and instructions from the diocesan website each time you need them. If possible, send the forms and payments by email to screening@xpresschek.com, as this is the most efficient and secure method. Email Aneita Chang, HR Coordinator, at achang@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions.

Review benefits and life insurance coverage

Take a moment to review your pay stub to see what coverage you have for medical premiums and life insurance. For medical premiums:

If only you are covered, it should read “medical insurance premium single.”

If you have one dependent (spouse or child), it should read “medical insurance premium married.”

If you have two or more dependants (spouse and/or children), it should read “medical insurance premium family.”

For life insurance premiums, if the coverage is only for you, it should read “life insurance.” If you and one or more dependants are covered, it should read “life insurance married.”

If your information is not correct, contact Sarah Fang at sfang@toronto.anglican.ca so you can complete the paperwork needed to change your coverage. You should also get in touch if you get married, separated or divorced, have a baby or adopt a child. If you have a child over age 21 not attending university, or any child over age 26, and you believe they are still on your benefits, they should be removed.

Diocesan events

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Each episcopal area is holding a half-day workshop for all parish leaders, especially those new to their positions. If you’re a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The invitations are extended to churchwardens, deputy churchwardens, parish administrators, treasurers, administrative staff and clergy.

York-Scarborough: March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew, Scarborough

York-Simcoe: April 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (location to be determined)

Trent-Durham: April 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (location to be determined)

York-Credit Valley: May 2 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at St. John the Baptist, Dixie

More details will follow. Check the Supporting Parish Leaders workshops page for updates and to register.

Bishop leads Lenten study

This Lent, Bishop Andrew Asbil invites parishes and individuals to explore five symbols – light, water, food, shelter and community – with the help of a program called Signs of Life. This is a free five-week offering from Virginia Theological Seminary and the Society of St. John the Evangelist that explores the symbols at the heart of Christian worship. Bishop Asbil is hosting a conversation each Tuesday evening in March, with the location shifting week to week throughout the Diocese. Register online and visit signsoflife.org to get a weekly email.

Lay people learn about preaching

Grace Church in Scarborough is hosting Preaching for Lay People, a four-part class led by and for lay people. It will take place on Tuesday evenings in March from 7-8 p.m. For more details, contact Alice Stewart at alice@gracechurchscarborough.com.

Diocesan staff host coffee and conversation

The Stewardship and Congregational Development departments invite clergy and lay people to “Come Give us a Piece of Your Mind: Grants, Money and Mission” on April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at All Saints, Peterborough. Peter Misiaszek, David Krause and Elizabeth McCaffrey will lead an open conversation about Ministry Allocation Fund grants, Reach and Stretch grants, stewardship and Mission Action Planning. Bring your questions and share your wisdom with staff and other Anglicans. For planning purposes, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021, ext. 226 (1-800-668-8932) with the names of those who will attend. This session will repeat in other episcopal areas, with dates to be determined.

Lay anointers invited to training weekend

Registration is open for the annual Lay Anointers Training Weekend on May 8-10 at St. John’s Convent. This event is for individuals recommended by their clergy to be trained and equipped for lay anointing in the parish. To attend, registrants require a letter of support from their supervising clergy. There is a session for supervising clergy on Saturday afternoon. For more details, visit the Lay Anointers page.

Good Friday walks highlight advocacy concerns

The ecumenical Good Friday Walk for Justice will begin at Holy Trinity, Trinity Square at 2 p.m. on April 10. The theme will be “Praying for the Defense of our Shared Public Spaces,” with stations highlighting the pressure put on our commons and the people that look to them for their survival. For more information, contact Zachary Grant at zgrant@holytrinity.to.

All Saints, Sherbourne Street will hold “The Way of the Cross in the Opioid Overdose Epidemic” on Good Friday at 10 a.m. Participants will gather at All Saints and walk around the neighbourhood, stopping at places where people have died of overdose. The walk will last about three hours and end at the church.

Area events

Area youth invited to retreat day

York-Credit Valley youth will gather for fun and worship on March 7, with games, food, snow tubing with Bishop Jenny Andison and time spent exploring our identity in Christ. The day begins at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea, and the cost is $20 cash at the door. Register online.

York-Simcoe youth gather for sleepover

York-Simcoe youth and their friends are invited to the annual snow tube and sleepover event on Feb. 28-29. Spend Friday night snow tubing at Snow Valley Ski Resort and then head to St. Paul, Midhurst for a sleepover and morning worship. For more information, including the parental consent form and registration details, see the event page.

Bishop leads pre-Lenten study

Bishop Jenny Andison will be leading a three-part teaching series on the Apostles’ Creed on Feb. 26, March 4 and March 11 from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Elizabeth, Mississauga. Each evening will include time for small-group discussion and larger group interaction. Register online.

Save the date: children & youth taskforce workshop

York-Credit Valley’s children and youth taskforce has developed a resource on best practices in youth ministry, and members will host a half-day workshop on April 25 for clergy and laity to walk through the guide and share tips for success in its application. Location to be determined. Check the YCV Events page for more details.

External events

Godly Play offers core training

Godly Play is offering core training on March 7, March 28 and April 5 at St. George on-the-Hill, Toronto. Accreditation is awarded upon completion of all sessions. The cost is $350. Learn more on the Godly Play website.

Clergy and laity invited to Italian retreat

The Church of the Ascension at Cadenabbia on Lake Como, Italy will hold a holiday retreat on Oct. 11-16, attended by people from across the Anglican Communion. It will be led by Bishop Michael Colclough. For more details, see the church’s website.

Resources

Cemetery chapel seeking organ

The Chapel of St. James the Less in St. James Cemetery in Toronto is looking for an electronic pipe organ with a full-sized pedal board. If your church or someone you know has an instrument of this type that they’re no longer using, contact the Rev. Louise Peters at vicar@stjamescathedral.ca.

Next Reach Grant deadline announced

Is the spirit of God prompting you to try a new ministry idea to reach those not currently served by traditional church? Do you have the time, the people and the vision? Do you need some help with resources? Let us help you achieve that missional vision with a Reach Grant. Submit a proposal to reach@toronto.anglican.ca by March 31. The pitch day for proposals is April 24. Visit the Reach Grants page for more information.

Commercial refrigerator for sale

The Church of the Messiah is selling a McCall Model 7-7045T Reach-In Commercial Refrigerator, asking $600. This stainless steel unit boasts 49 cubic feet of space. No shelves. It was serviced a few months ago and new door gaskets were installed. Width: 55 inches. Height: 84.5 inches. Depth: 35 inches. Runs on 110Volts 10Amps. The buyer will need to arrange pick-up and transportation. Contact taymoss@churchofthemessiah.ca or 416-922-4371.

Cottages available to clergy

The Church Camp at Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe is open to Anglican clergy for cottage rentals. Two- and three-bedroom rental cottages are fully equipped except for bedding and towels. Visit thechurchcamp.org to see photos, and complete the contact form to inquire about booking for 2020.

Job posts

Nursery coordinator wanted

St. Bede in Scarborough is seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated part-time nursery coordinator to implement and support a Christian faith-based program for infants and toddlers. Contact the church for a full position description. To apply, forward a resume and cover letter to office@stbedesanglican.ca.

Diocese seeking digital communications coordinator

The Diocese is seeking a full-time digital communications coordinator to provide support in planning, developing and implementing a wide range of initiatives. The position is a 13.5-month contract while the incumbent is on leave. For more details, see the job post. The deadline is Feb. 23.

Assistant building custodian wanted

Trinity Church, Aurora is seeking a part-time assistant building custodian who will work evening and weekends to oversee church bookings and rentals. Hours are flexible and will vary each week, up to 20 hours weekly. To apply, send your resume to priest-trinityaurora@toronto.anglican.ca by March 15. Learn more on the church’s website.