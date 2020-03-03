Bulletin Board March 3

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese suspends use of common cup

Bishop Andrew Asbil has written a pastoral letter advising clergy and parishes that in light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, the Diocese is suspending the sharing of the common cup at celebrations of the Eucharist until further notice. It also recommends that people share words and smiles only, not handshakes or hugs, during the Exchange of the Peace. The letter should be read at every service this Sunday and posted in each parish for the duration of the protocol.

Parishes asked to report back on vestry motion

If your parish presented this year’s social justice vestry motion at your recent vestry meeting, take the time to email Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca to let her know the results, including any changes to the wording and the particular actions your parish has committed to undertake.

2019 annual returns available online

The online forms to submit 2019 incumbent’s and churchwardens’ returns are available on the Parish Portal. The usernames and passwords for each parish are the same as in previous years. If you have questions about accessing the online forms, contact Tracey Gordon at tgordon@toronto.anglican.ca. The deadline is midnight on March 15.

XpressChek changes payment options

As of March 1, XpressChek no longer accepts American Express as a form of payment. The forms and instructions for obtaining a police record check for the Diocese have been updated. Make sure the person responsible for coordinating screening steps in your parish is aware of this change. A good step is to print a fresh copy of the forms and instructions from the diocesan website each time you need them. If possible, send the forms and payments by email to screening@xpresschek.com, as this is the most efficient and secure method. Email Aneita Chang, HR Coordinator, at achang@toronto.anglican.ca with any questions.

Diocesan events

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Each episcopal area is holding a half-day workshop for parish leaders, especially those new to their positions. If you’re a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The invitations are extended to churchwardens, deputy churchwardens, parish administrators, treasurers, administrative staff and clergy. Check the Supporting Parish Leaders workshops page for updates and to register.

York-Scarborough: March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew, Scarborough

York-Simcoe: April 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Margaret, Barrie

Trent-Durham: April 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Thomas, Brooklin

York-Credit Valley: May 2 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at St. John the Baptist, Dixie

Workshop empowers music leaders

Grace Church on-the-Hill, Toronto is hosting “Lift Up Your Hearts: Workshop of Leaders and Singers in Small Congregations” on May 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored in part by the Douglas C. Cowling Bursary in Liturgical Music, the workshop will strengthen and empower pastoral music leaders in small parishes with limited resources. The cost is $25. Learn more and register online.

Bishop leads Lenten study

During Lent, Bishop Andrew Asbil invites parishes and individuals to explore five symbols of Christian worship – light, water, food, shelter and community – with the help of Signs of Life, a free five-week offering from Virginia Theological Seminary and the Society of St. John the Evangelist. Bishop Asbil is hosting a conversation each Tuesday evening in March, with the location shifting week to week throughout the Diocese. Register online and visit signsoflife.org to get a weekly email.

Messy Church Fiesta equips churches

Are you looking for a way to reach families who aren’t in church on Sundays? Come experience what Messy Church can offer on April 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angels, Toronto. Participants will take away the knowledge, skills and materials to get started. The cost is $30 per person (discount for groups of three or more), which includes lunch, crafts and handouts. Register online. If you have questions, contact Jenni Feheley at 416-200-8091 or royalstories@gmail.com.

Lay anointers invited to training weekend

Registration is open for the annual Lay Anointers Training Weekend on May 8-10 at St. John’s Convent. This event is for individuals recommended by their clergy to be trained and equipped for lay anointing in the parish. To attend, registrants require a letter of support from their supervising clergy. There is a session for supervising clergy on Saturday afternoon. For more details, visit the Lay Anointers page.

ACW gathers for annual meeting

The annual general meeting and luncheon of the diocesan Anglican Church Women will take place on April 25 at St. Thomas, Brooklin. The theme is “Hope” with guest speaker the Rev. Maisie Watson of Homeward Bound in Peterborough. For more details and to buy tickets, download the flyer.

Departments host coffee and conversation

The Stewardship and Congregational Development departments invite clergy and lay people to “Come Give us a Piece of Your Mind: Grants, Money and Mission” on April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at All Saints, Peterborough. Peter Misiaszek, David Krause and Elizabeth McCaffrey will lead an open conversation about Ministry Allocation Fund grants, Reach and Stretch grants, stewardship and Mission Action Planning. Contact Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-363-6021, ext. 226 (1-800-668-8932) with the names of those who will attend. This session will repeat in other episcopal areas, with dates to be determined.

Area events

Area holds clergy Lenten retreat

On April 2, clergy in York-Credit Valley are invited to “Lent with the ’Piskies: Living the Gospel in a Pluralist Context.” The Rev. Dr. Christopher Brittain will draw from his experiences in Scotland to provide theological and spiritual insights into how to live out one’s faith in a diverse and post-Christendom context. Registration closes on March 17 or when the limit of 40 participants is reached. Learn more and register now.

Parish hosts Lenten quiet day

St. Olave, Swansea is holding a day of quiet reflection, prayer and discussion with Bishop Andrew Asbil on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Register online or call 416-769-5868.

Save the date: children & youth taskforce workshop

York-Credit Valley’s children and youth taskforce has developed a resource on best practices in youth ministry, and members will host a half-day workshop on April 25 for clergy and laity to walk through the guide and share tips for success in its application. Location to be determined. Check the YCV Events page for more details.

External events

Conference focuses on spirituality, justice and the land

As we witness conflict around the world and see the need for urgent response to the global ecological crisis, we can feel overwhelmed and paralyzed. The 2020 Voices for Peace Conference will focus on sustaining and building hope while spurring action. It will take place on April 24-25 at the Cardinal Flahiff Basilian Centre in Toronto with addresses from John Dear, Sylvia Keesmaat, the Rev. Canon Andrew Wesley and Esther Wesley. Tickets are $75 until March 31 and $95 after, or $25 for students. Learn more and register online.

Resources

Cottages available to clergy

The Church Camp at Big Bay Point on Lake Simcoe is open to Anglican clergy for cottage rentals. Two- and three-bedroom rental cottages are fully equipped except for bedding and towels. For more details, see the 2020 Renter Slideshow.

Cemetery chapel seeking organ

The Chapel of St. James the Less in the St. James Cemetery in Toronto is looking for an electronic pipe organ with a full-sized pedal board. If your church or someone you know has an instrument of this type that they’re no longer using, contact the Rev. Louise Peters at vicar@stjamescathedral.ca.

Reach Grant deadline approaching

Is the spirit of God prompting you to try a new ministry idea to reach those not currently served by traditional church? Do you have the time, the people and the vision? Do you need some help with resources? Let us help you achieve that missional vision with a Reach Grant. Submit a proposal to reach@toronto.anglican.ca by March 31. The pitch day for proposals is April 24. Visit the Reach Grants page for more information.

Job posts

Director of witness wanted

St. Paul, Bloor Street is looking for a director of witness who will create and maintain community connections, develop and implement a missional outreach strategy and be part of the pastoral team. This is a full-time position for an ordained Anglican priest. To learn more, see the job post. Send a cover letter, including salary expectations, and resume to the Rev. Canon Dr. Barry Parker at HR@stpaulsbloor.org.

Nursery coordinator wanted

St. Bede in Scarborough is seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated part-time nursery coordinator to implement and support a Christian faith-based program for infants and toddlers. A full position description can be found on the St. Bede’s website. To apply, forward a resume and cover letter to office@stbedesanglican.ca.

Assistant building custodian wanted

Trinity Church, Aurora is seeking a part-time assistant building custodian who will work evening and weekends to oversee church bookings and rentals. Hours are flexible and will vary each week, up to 20 hours weekly. To apply, send your resume to priest-trinityaurora@toronto.anglican.ca by March 15. Learn more on the church’s website.

Staff changes

Sarah McDougall has joined the Diocese as Archives Assistant as of March 2. She can be reached at smcdougall@toronto.anglican.ca or ext. 218.