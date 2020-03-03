Clergy in Motion – 3 March

Clergy in Motion, March 3

Appointments

The Rev. Susan Spicer has been appointed Incumbent of St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax) as of March 1, 2020.

Mr. Jonathan Galles has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Bride, Clarkson beginning May 1, 2020.

Ms. Gerlyn Henry has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Timothy, North Toronto beginning May 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

St. Elizabeth, Mississauga (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)

St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)

St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale

St. John, York Mills

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

All Saints, Whitby

Christ Church, Stouffville

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

Parish of Lakefield

Parish of Fenelon Falls

St. Christopher (Associate Priest)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Incarnation

St. Margaret in-the-Pines

Ordinations

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday March 29, 2020 at 4:00pm.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 3 at 4:30 pm:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering) – April 26, 2020 at 4:30pm.

Retirements