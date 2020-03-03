Clergy in Motion – 3 March

Clergy in Motion, March 3
Appointments
- The Rev. Susan Spicer has been appointed Incumbent of St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax) as of March 1, 2020.
- Mr. Jonathan Galles has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Bride, Clarkson beginning May 1, 2020.
- Ms. Gerlyn Henry has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Timothy, North Toronto beginning May 1, 2020.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- St. Elizabeth, Mississauga (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)
- St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- St. Thomas, Huron Street
- Trinity, Streetsville
- Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- All Saints, Whitby
- Christ Church, Stouffville
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)
- Parish of Lakefield
- Parish of Fenelon Falls
- St. Christopher (Associate Priest)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Incarnation
- St. Margaret in-the-Pines
Ordinations
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday March 29, 2020 at 4:00pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on May 3 at 4:30 pm:
- Andrew Colman
- Jonathan Galles
- Gerlyn Henry
- Andrew Johnson
- Maria Ling
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering) – April 26, 2020 at 4:30pm.
- York-Credit Valley – N/A
- York-Scarborough – N/A
- York-Simcoe – N/A
Retirements
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Barry Parker has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Paul, Bloor Street will be September 13, 2020.