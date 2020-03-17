Bulletin Board March 17

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan staff working remotely

Following the advice of public health agencies, the diocesan offices are closed until further notice. All staff will be working from home but will continue to provide services remotely. Read the full message from Rob Saffrey, Executive Director.

Bishops provide updates on COVID-19 situation

All updates about COVID-19, the suspension of public worship services and information about online worship services are being gathered on the COVID-19 Updates page. Announcements will also continue to be shared on the diocesan home page and social media channels.

Online submission of annual returns re-opened

The online parish portal has been re-opened and is accepting returns for the Incumbent’s Annual Statistical Return and the Churchwardens’ Parochial Return. The portal is available at http://parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. Learn more about the Annual Returns.

Parishes asked to report back on vestry motion

If your parish presented this year’s social justice vestry motion at your recent vestry meeting, take the time to email Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca to let her know the results, including any changes to the wording and the particular actions your parish has committed to undertake.

Appendix to churchwardens’ return not provided

The appendix to the churchwardens’ parochial return, Clergy Payroll and Housing Information, will not be provided this year. The information on what has been billed for clergy payroll can be determined from the monthly billings. If you need information on the FRVH for your priest’s rectory and utilities, contact Sarah Fang at sfang@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan events

Supporting Parish Leaders workshops cancelled

As a result of the rapidly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, the Diocese has decided to cancel all upcoming in-person events, including the Supporting Parish Leaders workshops. In the meantime, you’re encouraged to visit the Supporting Parish Leadership Workshop page for resources.

Anglican Church Women to hold electronic AGM

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting electronically on April 25 at 10 a.m. Details on how to access the meeting will be available by April 1. More information and the annual reports will be emailed to newsletter subscribers and all parishes, and published on the ACW page. A gathering will be held later in the year.

Cricket players gather at annual festival

The annual Anglican Church Cricket Festival is scheduled for June 27 at Creditview/Sandalwood Park in Brampton. There are opportunities for adults and kids of all ages, seasoned cricket players and absolute beginners. The festival uses modified rules, with the goal of giving all players a chance to bowl, bat and field. Those interested in playing as an individual or as a team can contact Ranil Mendis, ODT at rmendis1@gmail.com.

Area events

Area holds clergy Lenten retreat (status pending)

On April 2, clergy in York-Credit Valley are invited to “Lent with the ’Piskies: Living the Gospel in a Pluralist Context.” The Rev. Dr. Christopher Brittain will draw from his experiences in Scotland to provide theological and spiritual insights into how to live out one’s faith in a diverse and post-Christendom context. Registration closes on March 17 or when the limit of 40 participants is reached. Learn more and register now.

Resources

Church seeks flagon

Christ Church, Stouffville is in search of a 10″, 500mL Silverton flagon. If your church or someone you know has a similar flagon that you’re no longer using, contact Cynthia Paulikot at cynthiapaulikot@stouffvilleanglican.ca.

Choir camp invites survey responses

To help shape the future of the diocesan Choir School for Girls, its leaders are asking alumnae, current campers, current staff and parents of campers to complete a short survey.

Free health & safety training available for supervisors

Everyone in the workplace, from the employer to the newest worker, has important duties to keep the workplace and workers safe. It’s important for supervisors to understand the health and safety responsibilities everyone has in the workplace. Workplace Safety and Prevention Services is offering a free 10-minute online supervisors’ refresher course. Access it from the WSPS website.

Ontarians encouraged to comment on poverty reduction strategy

The provincial government is seeking public input into the next five-year phase of its poverty reduction strategy. Share you input by taking the online survey or sending an email submission to prso@ontario.ca. You can also read the diocesan Social Justice and Advocacy Committee’s submission at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac.

Reach Grant deadline approaching

Is the spirit of God prompting you to try a new ministry idea to reach those not currently served by traditional church? Do you have the time, the people and the vision? Do you need some help with resources? Let us help you achieve that missional vision with a Reach Grant. Submit a proposal to reach@toronto.anglican.ca by March 31. The pitch day for proposals is April 24. Visit the Reach Grants page for more information.

Job posts

Parish seeking worship & pastoral care coordinator

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is hiring a full-time worship and pastoral care coordinator on a two-year renewable contract. The successful applicant will be a creative and innovative priest who will join with, lead and challenge this divergent community into the future. For more details and instructions on how to apply, see the job post and the parish’s profile. Applications close March 20.

Bookkeeper wanted

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering is looking for a bookkeeper to start as soon as possible for 5-7 hours monthly. The successful applicant will have 3-5 years’ previous experience. See the job post for more details. Apply to Pam Johnstone at pamjohnsone0@gmail.com.

Church seeks musician

St. Athanasius, Orillia is seeking an organist or pianist to play music during worship services under the direction of the incumbent. Email stathanasiuschurch@bellnet.ca for more information.

Church seeks administrator

Trinity Church, Aurora is seeking a church administrator who will help the incumbent, wardens, other clergy, staff and volunteers in the administration of the church and its property. The position is 35 hours per week with pension and benefits subsidized on a sliding scale. To apply, send a letter of introduction and resume to priest-trinityaurora@toronto.anglican.ca by April 3. For more details, see the job post.

Administrator wanted

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering is seeking a parish administrator to start on May 18. The part-time staff position will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday to Friday. For more details on the position and how to apply, see the job post.