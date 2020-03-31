Bulletin Board March 31

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocesan staff working remotely

The diocesan offices are closed until further notice. Staff are working from home but are providing support and services remotely. Find email addresses for all diocesan staff.

Diocese provides ongoing updates on COVID-19 situation

Updates about COVID-19 are being gathered on the COVID-19 Updates page, including announcements from the Diocese, letters from Bishop Andrew Asbil, and resources for parishes and families. Announcements will also continue to be shared on the home page and diocesan social media channels.

Parish portal remains open

The online parish portal is still accepting returns for the Incumbent’s Annual Statistical Return and the Churchwardens’ Parochial Return. The portal is available at http://parishportal.toronto.anglican.ca. Learn more about the Annual Returns.

Parishes reminded of requirements for high-risk licenses

Parishes are reminded that high-risk licenses, whether new or renewals, need to be sent to Dianne McIntyre in the Property Resources department to be brought forward to the Trusts Committee and Diocesan Council for approval. Current certificates of insurance and a letter of support from your area bishop, if applicable, must accompany the license. Without proper documentation, no occupancy by the licensee is permitted. If you’ve fallen behind in sending in your high-risk licenses, take some time to get back on track. Send them two weeks before any Trusts Committee meeting. For low-risk licenses, you can follow the simplified Canon 6 process; see the License Agreements page for specifics.

Diocesan events

Share in Holy Week & Easter from St. James Cathedral

Join with Anglicans across the Diocese in observing Holy Week and celebrating Easter through online worship from St. James Cathedral. The following services will be live streamed or recorded:

Palm Sunday: April 5 at 11 a.m.

Chrism Mass: April 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Maundy Thursday: April 9 at 7 p.m.

Good Friday: April 10 at 12 p.m.

Easter Sunday: April 12 at 11 a.m.

You can watch each video directly on Facebook (you don’t need an account to watch) or through the diocesan website.

Bishop hosts rural ministry day

Do rural churches have a future in the Diocese of Toronto? If you have questions and answers about the future of rural churches in our Diocese, Bishop Andrew Asbil invites you to join him for a day of consultation at Trinity Church, Aurora on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Send a completed registration form to Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca to confirm your participation and your free lunch. Add your questions to the form when you register. Not sure if you’re a rural church member? Download this poster to check.

Lay anointers training weekend postponed

The lay anointers training weekend planned for May 8-10 has been postponed. New dates will be shared when they’re available.

Supporting Parish Leaders workshops cancelled

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Diocese cancelled the Supporting Parish Leaders workshops. You can visit the Supporting Parish Leadership Workshop page for resources.

Anglican Church Women to hold electronic AGM

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting electronically on April 25 at 10 a.m. Details on how to access the meeting will be available soon. More information and the annual reports will be emailed to newsletter subscribers and all parishes, and published on the ACW page. A gathering will be held later in the year.

Area events

Deadline for area grants extended.

The deadline for York-Credit Valley Area Council grants has been extended to May 1, possibly later.

Resources

Choir camp invites survey responses

To help shape the future of the diocesan Choir School for Girls, its leaders are asking alumnae, current campers, current staff and parents of campers to complete a short survey.

Job posts

AURA seeks board members

The Anglican United Refugee Alliance (AURA) is seeking volunteers to join its board of directors. This will be of interest to individuals who are passionate and supportive of the delivery of refugee sponsorship services and who wish to contribute their time, energy and enthusiasm while gaining personal growth and valuable team leadership skills. The board meets about 10 times a year, primarily via video conference. The term begins in May. Send expressions of interest to Kirk Merrett, board chair, at boardchair@auraforrefugees.org.

Bookkeeper wanted

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering is looking for a bookkeeper to start as soon as possible for 5-7 hours monthly. The successful applicant will have 3-5 years’ previous experience. See the job post for more details. Apply to Pam Johnstone at pamjohnsone0@gmail.com.

Church seeks administrator

Trinity Church, Aurora is seeking a church administrator who will help the incumbent, wardens, other clergy, staff and volunteers in the administration of the church and its property. The position is 35 hours per week with pension and benefits subsidized on a sliding scale. To apply, send a letter of introduction and resume to priest-trinityaurora@toronto.anglican.ca by April 3. For more details, see the job post.

Administrator wanted

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering is seeking a parish administrator to start on May 18. The part-time staff position will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday to Friday. For more details on the position and how to apply, see the job post.