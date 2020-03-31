Clergy in Motion, March 31
Appointments
- The Rev. Adrienne Clements has been appointed Incumbent of St. Hilary, Cooksville beginning April 5, 2020.
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye has been appointed Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines beginning June 1, 2020.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. Elizabeth, Mississauga (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)
- St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)
- St. Thomas, Huron Street
- Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit
- Trinity, Streetsville
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- All Saints, Whitby
- Christ Church, Stouffville
- Incarnation
- Parish of Lakefield
Ordinations – dates pending
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:
- Andrew Colman
- Jonathan Galles
- Gerlyn Henry
- Andrew Johnson
- Maria Ling
- Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).
- Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- York-Credit Valley – N/A
- York-Scarborough – N/A
- York-Simcoe – N/A