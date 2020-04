In her video message for Holy Week, Archbishop Anne Germond, Metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario, is inviting all Anglicans to ring bells on Easter morning at 9 a.m.

“I invite you make this joyful, hopeful announcement wherever you are by ringing bells at 9 o’clock. Home bells, church bells. Let us make a joyful noise!”

The Toronto College of Bishops wholeheartedly endorses the Archbishop’s invitation!

You can also read the text of her video as a pastoral letter.