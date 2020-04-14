Clergy in Motion, April 14

Appointments

The Rev. Brian Suggs has been appointed Associate Priest of All Saints, Kingsway beginning May 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)

St. Elizabeth, Mississauga (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

St. Matthew, Islington (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)

St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)

St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

All Saints, Whitby

Christ Church, Stouffville

Incarnation

Parish of Lakefield

Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit

Ordinations – dates pending

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).

Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending