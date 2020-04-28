Clergy in Motion, April 28

Appointments

The Rev. David Danner (Southwest Florida) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of April 16, 2020.

The Rev. Canon Douglas Graydon has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of April 16, 2020.

The Most Rev. Colin R. Johnson has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of April 16, 2020.

Ms. Maria Ling has been appointed Assistant Curate of Grace Church on-the-Hill beginning May 1, 2020 and of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga beginning November 29, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)

St. Matthew, Islington (contact York-Credit Valley Office)

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)

St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)

St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

Trinity, Streetsville

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

All Saints, Whitby

Christ Church, Stouffville

Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale

Incarnation

Parish of Lakefield

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Ordinations – dates pending

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).

Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).

Conclusions