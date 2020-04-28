Clergy in Motion, April 28
Appointments
- The Rev. David Danner (Southwest Florida) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of April 16, 2020.
- The Rev. Canon Douglas Graydon has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of April 16, 2020.
- The Most Rev. Colin R. Johnson has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of April 16, 2020.
- Ms. Maria Ling has been appointed Assistant Curate of Grace Church on-the-Hill beginning May 1, 2020 and of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga beginning November 29, 2020.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Area Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. Matthew, Islington (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)
- St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- St. Paul, Newmarket (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)
- Trinity, Streetsville
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- All Saints, Whitby
- Christ Church, Stouffville
- Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale
- Incarnation
- Parish of Lakefield
- St. Thomas, Huron Street
Ordinations – dates pending
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:
- Andrew Colman
- Jonathan Galles
- Gerlyn Henry
- Andrew Johnson
- Maria Ling
- Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).
- Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
Conclusions
- The Rev. Susan Tate has concluded her appointment as Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Fenelon Falls as of April 13, 2020.
- The Rev. Louise Peters will conclude her appointment as Vicar of St. James Cathedral on May 15, 2020. Her husband, the Rev. Bruce Chalmers, has accepted an appointment with the Territory of the People in the central interior of British Columbia.
- The Rev. Stephen Blackmore will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. Matthew, Islington on May 31, 2020. He has accepted an appointment with the Diocese of Niagara.