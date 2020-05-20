Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends in Christ:

Today, I encourage you to join with Christians across our Diocese of Toronto and around the entire world as we participate once again in a very special international prayer initiative, Thy Kingdom Come. What started four years ago as an initiative of the Archbishop of Canterbury for the Anglican Communion has become a truly ecumenical, global wave of prayer that – as in previous years – will engage the worldwide Church between Ascension Day to the Feast of Pentecost, from tomorrow until May 31.

While we always have the privilege of coming to God in prayer, during these months of global pandemic and self-isolation we have a wonderful opportunity to be focused on our spiritual lives. In prayer, we can uphold all those in grave need: the sick, the dying, the vulnerable, the carers, the lonely, and the anxious. But the primary purpose of Thy Kingdom Come is to pray for those who do not know the comfort and grace that can be found in Jesus Christ. Prayer is the most effective tool of evangelism – in quarantine or at any time. And there is no better time for fervent prayer than right now.

Your participation can be as simple, and powerful, as committing to pray for five people over the ten days, that they would come to know the love of Christ. Many resources are available to help you, not only as an individual disciple of Jesus, but also in your family prayers and in your parish groups. The Diocese’s website has a link to the international resources.

I invite you to familiarize yourself with the resources for Thy Kingdom Come, to encourage participation in your parish, and to take some dedicated time yourself over the next ten days to pray for individuals and the world. May God’s Holy Spirit come upon us all in new and enriching ways, infusing us with God’s grace as we live and move and have our being in Christ Jesus.

I look forward to being in touch with you again on Friday.

Yours faithfully,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto