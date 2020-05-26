Clergy in Motion, May 26

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney has been appointed Incumbent of Epiphany and St. Mark, Parkdale beginning June 1, 2020.

The Rev. Patrick McManus has been appointed Regional Dean of Etobicoke-Humber Deanery beginning June 1, 2020.

The Rev. Richard Webb has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, York Mills beginning July 1, 2020.

The Rev. Christopher Parsons (Church of England) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket beginning August 1, 2020.

The Rev. Lisa Newland has been appointed Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville beginning September 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)

St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)

St. Paul, Bloor Street (contact Diocesan Bishop Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

All Saints, Whitby

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

Parish of Lakefield

Trinity, Streetsville

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Ordinations – dates pending

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).

Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).

The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank

The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale

The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit

The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket

The Rev. Lisa Newland -Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville

