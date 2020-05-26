Clergy in Motion, May 26
Appointments
- The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney has been appointed Incumbent of Epiphany and St. Mark, Parkdale beginning June 1, 2020.
- The Rev. Patrick McManus has been appointed Regional Dean of Etobicoke-Humber Deanery beginning June 1, 2020.
- The Rev. Richard Webb has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, York Mills beginning July 1, 2020.
- The Rev. Christopher Parsons (Church of England) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket beginning August 1, 2020.
- The Rev. Lisa Newland has been appointed Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville beginning September 1, 2020.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)
- Holy Trinity, Trinity Square (contact York Scarborough Office)
- St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York-Scarborough Office)
- Evangelists, New Tecumseth (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- St. Paul, Bloor Street (contact Diocesan Bishop Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- All Saints, Whitby
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)
- Parish of Lakefield
- Trinity, Streetsville
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Thomas, Huron Street
Ordinations – dates pending
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:
- Andrew Colman
- Jonathan Galles
- Gerlyn Henry
- Andrew Johnson
- Maria Ling
- Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).
- Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank
- The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale
- The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit
- The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha
- The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket
- The Rev. Lisa Newland -Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville
Conclusions
- The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Green will conclude her appointment as Incumbent of All Saints, King City on June 14, 2020. She has accepted an appointment with the Diocese of Algoma.