Bulletin Board June 9

Diocesan business

Diocese of Toronto releases policy on marriage

In a video message, Bishop Andrew Asbil announced that the Diocese of Toronto has developed a policy on marriage. The policy, released on the Day of Pentecost, exercises local option to allow marriage in equal measure. Clergy and laity in the Diocese will be supported in holding and teaching a theology of marriage as being between a man and a woman or a theology of marriage that does not require the couple to be of opposite gender.

Churches to remain closed for summer worship

Anglican church buildings across the Diocese of Toronto will remain closed for in-person worship until at least September. This decision, outlined in a pastoral letter from Archbishop Anne Germond, Metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario, and the Ontario House of Bishops, was made in consultation with public health experts and other diocesan officials.

Archives seeks experiences of Anglicans during pandemic

The Diocese of Toronto’s Archives is asking Anglicans in the Diocese who have been documenting their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic to consider sharing their experiences with the Archives. It is important that events are documented on a diocesan, congregational and individual level. This documentation could be in written form, photographs or other mediums. We are actively seeking letters, journals and photographs demonstrating how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of members of the Diocese. These items can be scanned or donated to the Archives for preservation and could be used for research or exhibits in the future. If you have any questions, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca

Cleric walks for FaithWorks

The Rev. Philip Gearing, assistant curate at Church of the Ascension, Port Perry, plans to walk 1,000 km this summer to raise funds for FaithWorks. He will walk 10 km per day for 100 days to reach his 1,000 km goal. He will maintain a blog throughout the summer so you can follow his journey over the coming months. Learn how to sponsor him and support FaithWorks.

Diocesan events

Diocese continues to live stream from cathedral

Services from St. James Cathedral are being live streamed each Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Diocese’s Facebook page and the diocesan website, with videos posted after the fact on YouTube.

Area events

Parish leaders invited to workshops

Each episcopal area is holding a Zoom workshop for parish leaders, especially those new to their positions. If you’re a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The invitations are extended to churchwardens, deputy churchwardens, parish administrators, treasurers, administrative staff and clergy. Check the Supporting Parish Leaders workshops page for updates and to register.

York-Credit Valley: June 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

York-Simcoe: June 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

York-Scarborough: June 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trent-Durham: June 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

External events

Shaping a Just Recovery in Davenport: A Community Conversation

Shaping a Just Recovery in Davenport: A Community Conversation is a free event that will take place on Zoom on June 11 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The event will discuss the community impact of COVID-19, current strategies to address the needs of the most vulnerable and opportunities to make the community more resilient over the long term. The event is intended for people who live, work or serve the local community and those interested in helping to shape a just, green, equitable, and sustainable community. Registration is required through Eventbrite.

Resources

COVID-19 resources for outreach programs

Angie Hocking, the Diocese’s point person for outreach ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic, together with health care professionals, has prepared recommendations for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Diocese of Toronto outreach programs during a pandemic. There is also a video tutorial for the proper use, donning and removal of PPE, along with COVID-19 screening tools for frontline staff and volunteers and for guests in homelessness service settings. These can be found under “Outreach and other resources” on the Diocese’s COVID-19 Updates page.

Tech mentorship available to parishes

The Congregational Development department is launching a small team of remote tech mentors who are available to help parishes set up online worship and small group meetings using digital media tools. Mentoring will take place through phone calls, video calls or email. If you would like to be paired with a mentor, or if you’d like to offer your skills as a mentor, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, Volunteer Resources Coordinator, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

Reach More Grants fund innovative post-COVID initiatives

Do you have ideas for local ministries that will help your church begin to gather and rebuild after the COVID-19 quarantine has ended? The Diocese is expanding the Reach Grant fund by $100,000 to provide resources for creative ministry at a time when many churches will be feeling financial stress. This program will provide one-time seed funding grants of $500-$5,000 for missional and attractional initiatives that will help us reconnect with each other and with our neighbours. To be eligible, your ministry initiative needs to be:

Local: in the neighbourhood and community around the church.

Missional or attractional: reaching people with the gospel who aren’t currently being reached, or growing the congregation.

Innovative: doing ministry in a way that is new and untested for the congregation.

The Diocese invites initiatives that build on your learned experience of being Church during this pandemic and that point to new ways of being Church and sharing the gospel with our neighbours. For more information on how to apply, visit the Reach Grants page.

Area grant deadlines approaching

The deadline to apply for York-Scarborough ministry development and FaithWorks grants is June 10. For more details, visit the York-Scarborough Grants page.