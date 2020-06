The month of June has been designated National Indigenous History Month and June 21 is observed as National Indigenous Peoples Day. In the Anglican Church of Canada, a Sunday on or near June 21 may be observed as the National Indigenous Day of Prayer.

This year, on the National Indigenous Day of Prayer, the Rev. Leigh Kern, the Diocese’s Indigenous Ministries Coordinator and Reconciliation Animator, recorded a homily that was shown to more than 30 parishes across the Diocese of Toronto.