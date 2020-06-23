Clergy in Motion, June 23

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Michael Peterson has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, King City beginning June 15, 2020.

The Rev. Canon Ruthanne Ward has been appointed Acting Regional Dean of Oshawa Deanery beginning June 18, 2020.

The Rev. Canon Geoffrey Sangwine has been appointed Regional Dean of St. James Deanery beginning July 1, 2020.

The Rev. Nicholas Morkel has been appointed Regional Dean of York Mills Deanery beginning September 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

All Saints, Whitby

Parish of Lakefield

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Ordinations – dates pending

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).

Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.

Celebrations of New Ministry – date pending

Trent Durham –

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).

York-Credit Valley –

The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.

The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale.

The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.

The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha.

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.

York-Scarborough–

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.

York-Simcoe –

The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket.

The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville.

Conclusions

The Rev. Jeff Potter will conclude his appointment as Church Planter and Priest-in-Charge of St. Stephen, Maple on August 31, 2020. He has accepted an appointment with the Diocese of Niagara.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 27 – August 24. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 27 – July 31 – Bishop Peter Fenty

August 1 – August 14 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 15 – August 24 – Bishop Jenny Andison