Bulletin Board July 7

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Diocese of Toronto releases reopening protocols

In June, the Ontario House of Bishops released a template for reopening churches. In concert with this provincial template, we have now issued protocols for reopening in the Diocese of Toronto. This comprehensive checklist for parishes and ministries of the Diocese is the collective effort of the Bishops Office, the Executive Director and the directors of each department, in consultation with provincial guidelines, public health, the Regional Deans and faith communities across the country. For the summer months we are in the Red Phase of the provincial guidelines, and we anticipate entering the Amber Phase at an undetermined date in September.

Archives seeks experiences of Anglicans during pandemic

The Diocese of Toronto’s Archives is asking Anglicans in the Diocese who have been documenting their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic to consider sharing their experiences with the Archives. It is important that events are documented on a diocesan, congregational and individual level. This documentation could be in written form, photographs or other mediums. We are actively seeking letters, journals and photographs demonstrating how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of members of the Diocese. These items can be scanned or donated to the Archives for preservation and could be used for research or exhibits in the future. If you have any questions, please contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca

Diocesan events

Diocese continues to live stream from cathedral

Services from St. James Cathedral are being live streamed each Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Diocese’s Facebook page and the diocesan website, with videos posted after the fact on YouTube.

Refresher series for lay anointers, lay pastoral visitors and parish nurses is coming this fall

Due to COVID-19, this year the Refresher Day originally planned for September 26, 2020 at St. Barnabas Chester will instead be replaced with a Healing Ministries virtual event, comprised of a series of videos posted to YouTube, one per week beginning in mid-October to the end of November. The series will include online worship, workshops and speakers. Stay tuned for dates and more information in the coming weeks. The virtual refresher day will be of interest to lay anointers, lay pastoral visitors, chaplains, and parish nurses or those interested in these ministries. Registration will not be needed as it will be accessible online.

Black Anglicans of Canada to host series of online conversations on anti-Black racism

Inspired by the death of George Floyd, Black Anglicans of Canada will be hosting a weekly series of conversations on anti-Black racism. The conversations will take place through Zoom, and registration is required to attend.

July 8: Toronto Action Plan to Confront Anti-Black Racism

Speaker: Aina-Nia Ayo’dele Grant, Director, SFDA, City of Toronto

Speaker: Aina-Nia Ayo’dele Grant, Director, SFDA, City of Toronto July 15: End Racism: Healthy Black People on a Healthy Planet

Speaker: Aina-Nia Ayo’dele Grant, Director, SFDA, City of Toronto

Speaker: Aina-Nia Ayo’dele Grant, Director, SFDA, City of Toronto July 22: Anti-Black Racism in Institutions

Speaker: Dr Carl Everton James

Speaker: Dr Carl Everton James July 29: Bending the Knee and Changing the Hearts: A Toronto Model for a Just Intercultural Church

Speaker: Rev. Dr Sonia Hinds

Area Events

York-Credit Valley to host several events this fall

This fall will feature some exciting events in the York-Credit Valley episcopal area, including book clubs, clergy retreats and a Bishop’s teaching series. Find out more about upcoming events in York-Credit Valley.

Bishop’s Summer Book Club, Sep. 15 and 22

YCV Fall Clergy Retreat, Sep. 21-22

Etobicoke-Humber Deanery Town Hall, Oct. 13

YCV Bishop’s Fall Teaching Series, Oct. 14, 21 & 28

Retired Clergy and Spouses Luncheon, Nov. 3

Resources

Reach More Grants fund innovative post-COVID initiatives

Reach Grants up to $5,000 to fund reopening needs, celebrations or to develop programs that build on what parishes have been learning during the lockdown are now available through a streamlined and accelerated process. The Reach Grant Panel will hear pitches twice a month and get back to you regarding the status of your proposal by the next day. Funds for successful proposals will be released in the next week. Congregations may apply for one Reach Grant in any calendar year. For help navigating the Reach Grant process, download this checklist. Reach Grants may be submitted to reach@toronto.anglican.ca at any time. Email Elizabeth McCaffrey for more information.

COVID-19 resources for outreach programs

Angie Hocking, the Diocese’s point person for outreach ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic, together with health care professionals, has prepared recommendations for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Diocese of Toronto outreach programs during a pandemic. There is also a video tutorial for the proper use, donning and removal of PPE, along with COVID-19 screening tools for frontline staff and volunteers and for guests in homelessness service settings. These can be found under “Outreach and other resources” on the Diocese’s COVID-19 Updates page.

Tech mentorship available to parishes

The Congregational Development department is launching a small team of remote tech mentors who are available to help parishes set up online worship and small group meetings using digital media tools. Mentoring will take place through phone calls, video calls or email. If you would like to be paired with a mentor, or if you’d like to offer your skills as a mentor, contact Elizabeth McCaffrey, Volunteer Resources Coordinator, at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca.

York-Credit Valley area grant fall deadline approaching

The fall deadline to apply for York-Credit Valley area grants is November 1. Visit the York-Credit Valley Grants page to learn more and download an application form.