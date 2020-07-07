Clergy in Motion, July 7

Appointments

The Rev. Bentley Steers has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Apsley as of June 20, 2020.

The Rev. Claudette Taylor has been appointed Social Justice Officer for York-Credit Valley as of July 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

All Saints, Whitby

Parish of Lakefield

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Ordinations – dates pending

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).

Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.

Celebrations of New Ministry – date pending

Trent Durham –

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).

York-Credit Valley –

The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.

The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale.

The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.

The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha.

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.

York-Scarborough–

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.

York-Simcoe –

The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket.

The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville.

Conclusions

The Rev. Donald Beyers has concluded his appointment as Social Justice Officer for York-Credit Valley as of June 30, 2020.

The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin will conclude her appointment as Incumbent of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff on July 31, 2020.

Retirements

Major (Rtd) The Rev. Canon David Warren has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. George, Allandale (Barrie) will be November 29, 2020.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 27 – August 24. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 27 – July 31 – Bishop Peter Fenty

August 1 – August 14 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 15 – August 24 – Bishop Jenny Andison