Clergy in Motion, July 7
Appointments
- The Rev. Bentley Steers has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Apsley as of June 20, 2020.
- The Rev. Claudette Taylor has been appointed Social Justice Officer for York-Credit Valley as of July 1, 2020.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York Scarborough Office)
- All Saints, King City (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- St. Paul, Bloor Street (contact Diocesan Bishop Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- All Saints, Whitby
- Parish of Lakefield
- St. Thomas, Huron Street
- Trinity, Streetsville
Ordinations – dates pending
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral:
- Andrew Colman
- Jonathan Galles
- Gerlyn Henry
- Andrew Johnson
- Maria Ling
- Mr. Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale).
- Ms. Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods.
Celebrations of New Ministry – date pending
- Trent Durham –
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- York-Credit Valley –
- The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.
- The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale.
- The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.
- The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha.
- The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.
- York-Scarborough–
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket.
- The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Donald Beyers has concluded his appointment as Social Justice Officer for York-Credit Valley as of June 30, 2020.
- The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin will conclude her appointment as Incumbent of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff on July 31, 2020.
Retirements
- Major (Rtd) The Rev. Canon David Warren has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. George, Allandale (Barrie) will be November 29, 2020.
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 27 – August 24. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:
July 27 – July 31 – Bishop Peter Fenty
August 1 – August 14 – Bishop Kevin Robertson
August 15 – August 24 – Bishop Jenny Andison