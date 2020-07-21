Clergy in Motion, July 21

Appointments

The Rev. Vernal Savage has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Francis of Assisi, Meadowvale West as of June 15, 2020.

The Rev. Dr. Monique Taylor has been appointed Incumbent of St. James the Apostle, Brampton as of July 10, 2020.

The Rev. David Bryan Hoopes, OHC has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Hilda, Fairbank as of July 13, 2020.

The Rev. Peter Gachira (Nairobi, Kenya) has been appointed Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield beginning August 1, 2020.

The Rev. William Roberts (Niagara) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope beginning August 1, 2020.

The Rev. Leigh Silcox has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation beginning September 1, 2020.

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt (Nova Scotia & PEI) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle beginning September 1, 2020.

The Rev. Canon John Wilton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole beginning September 1, 2020.

The Rev. Eyad Ajji (Calgary) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth beginning February 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

John, York Mills

Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Grace Church on-the-Hill (Associate Priest)

Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

All Saints, Whitby

Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Ordinations

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 4:30pm:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4pm.

Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – date pending

Trent Durham–

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.

York-Credit Valley –

The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.

The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale.

The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.

The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha.

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.

York-Scarborough –

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.

York-Simcoe –

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.

The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket.

The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 27 – August 24. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 27 – July 31 – Bishop Peter Fenty

August 1 – August 14 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 15 – August 24 – Bishop Jenny Andison