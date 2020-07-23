Roundtable Conversations: Anti-Black Racism Canadian Context

August series:
August 5: Canadian Black Church History – Early Seeds of Anti-Black Racism
Speaker: Rev Denise Gillard, President, My Divine Appointment, Coaching & Consulting
August 12: The Impact of Anti-Black Racism in Education in Ontario
Speaker: Jacqui Getfield, PhD Candidate and College Professor
August 19: Anti Black Racism in Housing: Secrets Revealed
Speaker: Dr Nemoy Lewis, Provost’s Postdoctoral Fellow at University of Toronto
August 26: Overcoming the Myth of the Model Minority: Anti-Black Racism in the South Asian Community
Speaker: Rev. Alison Hari-Singh, Assistant Curate, St Martin-In-the Fields