Roundtable Conversations: Anti-Black Racism Canadian Context

August 5: Canadian Black Church History – Early Seeds of Anti-Black Racism

Speaker: Rev Denise Gillard, President, My Divine Appointment, Coaching & Consulting

August 12: The Impact of Anti-Black Racism in Education in Ontario

Speaker: Jacqui Getfield, PhD Candidate and College Professor

August 19: Anti Black Racism in Housing: Secrets Revealed

Speaker: Dr Nemoy Lewis, Provost’s Postdoctoral Fellow at University of Toronto

August 26: Overcoming the Myth of the Model Minority: Anti-Black Racism in the South Asian Community

Speaker: Rev. Alison Hari-Singh, Assistant Curate, St Martin-In-the Fields