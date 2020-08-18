Clergy in Motion, August 18

Appointments

The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Stephen, Maple beginning September 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Thomas, Huron Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 4:30pm:

Andrew Colman

Jonathan Galles

Gerlyn Henry

Andrew Johnson

Maria Ling

Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4pm.

Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

Trent Durham–

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.

York-Credit Valley –

The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.

The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale.

The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.

The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha.

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.

York-Scarborough –

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.

The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation

York-Simcoe –

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.

The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket.

The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville.

Conclusions

The Rev. Heather Westbrook will conclude her appointment as Deacon of Trinity Church, Aurora on August 31, 2020.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on summer vacation from July 27 – August 24. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

July 27 – July 31 – Bishop Peter Fenty

August 1 – August 14 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 15 – August 24 – Bishop Jenny Andison