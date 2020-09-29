Clergy in Motion, September 29
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Maple Church Plant, St. Stephen (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Parish of Fenelon Falls (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. John the Baptist, Norway (contact York Scarborough Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- St. John, York Mills
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- St. Paul, Bloor Street
- Trinity, Streetsville
Ordinations
*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*
- Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4pm.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:30pm.
- Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.
- The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- Trent Durham–
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
- York-Credit Valley –
- The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank.
- The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale.
- The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit.
- The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha.
- The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.
- The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket.
- The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville – Sunday November 22, 2020 at 4:00pm.
Deprivation of Ministry
- The Rev. Jordan Wellington has been deprived of ministry under Canon 22 as of September 21, 2020. Deprivation means that he is unable to function as a priest, publicly or privately, or hold any appointment requiring ordination.
Relinquishments
- Philip Josselyn-Hamilton has voluntarily relinquished the exercise of ministry as priest in the Anglican Church of Canada as of September 15, 2020.