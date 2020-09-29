Clergy in Motion, September 29

Appointments

N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. John, York Mills

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul, Bloor Street

Trinity, Streetsville

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

Krista Fry will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Matthias, Bellwoods on Sunday October 4, 2020 at 4pm.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky will be ordained a Priest at St. Cuthbert, Leaside on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:30pm.

Robert James Townshend will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter (Erindale) on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4pm.

The Rev. Michael Perry will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 4:30pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

Trent Durham– The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering). The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield. The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope. The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.

York-Credit Valley – The Rev. Kenute Francis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Hilda, Fairbank. The Rev. Dr. Jason McKinney – Incumbent of Epiphany & St. Mark, Parkdale. The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit. The Rev. Mark Regis – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary and St. Martha. The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthew, Islington.

York-Scarborough – The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines. The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation

York-Simcoe – The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth. The Rev. Christopher Parsons – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket. The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville – Sunday November 22, 2020 at 4:00pm.



Deprivation of Ministry

The Rev. Jordan Wellington has been deprived of ministry under Canon 22 as of September 21, 2020. Deprivation means that he is unable to function as a priest, publicly or privately, or hold any appointment requiring ordination.

Relinquishments