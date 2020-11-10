Bulletin Board November 10

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Register for Sexual Misconduct Policy Training for Clergy

In 2021, incumbents, priests-in-charge, interim priests-in-charge, associate priests, and assistant curates in the Diocese of Toronto will be required to attend a Sexual Misconduct Policy Training session. Vocational deacons may choose to attend these sessions or training held at their parish. Honorary assistants are to complete the training with their parish. The training will include a review of the policy and procedures and a presentation on Boundaries in Ministry by guest speaker, Eran Talitman, PhD, Clinical Team Leader from Southdown Institute. There will be two sessions on each day, i.e., a morning session and an afternoon session. More details to come.

Registration will be limited to 40 participants at each session. You can attend whichever session is most convenient for you. Registration will open on Dec. 1, 2020. If you are unable to attend at any of these sessions, please contact your Area Bishop.

The sessions will be held at the following locations but could switch to online Zoom/Video Conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feb. 24, 2021 at St. John, Ida

Feb. 25, 2021 at St. George, Allandale

Oct. 27, 2021 at Trinity, Streetsville

Oct. 28, 2021 at St. Andrew, Scarborough

Deadline approaching for nominations for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The deadline for submitting nominations for the Order of the Diocese of Toronto is fast approaching. The purpose of the Order is to recognize and honour those members of the laity in the Diocese who have given outstanding service over a significant period of time in their volunteer ministry. This year, every parish in the following deaneries is eligible to submit one nomination: Peterborough, Parkdale/West Toronto, York Mills, and York Central. The nomination form is available on the Diocese of Toronto website and can be submitted until Nov. 22.

Diocesan Council approves Vestry guidelines

On Oct. 22, Diocesan Council approved Vestry & Special Vestry Guidelines for Hybrid Meetings. The guidelines have been developed to help you coordinate or organize a Vestry or Special Vestry meeting. Download the guidelines here.

Clergy reminder about T1213 package

The 2020 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed on Aug. 25. Clergy living in a rectory do not need to apply for this. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and do not receive a response from the CRA by Nov. 30, follow up with the CRA by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281.

Clerics and parish staff reminded to renew police record checks

Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith stipulates that all active clergy (Incumbents, Priests-in-charge, Interim Priests-in-charge, Associate Priests, Deacons, Honorary Assistants and Assistant Curates) are required to have their police record checks renewed every three years and these must be obtained through XpressChek. Please be in touch with the Screening Coordinator at your parish to ensure your application for a police record check is submitted. It is your responsibility to keep track of when you last completed a police record check and when you are due for a renewal. Please ensure that you complete this process as soon as possible. The forms and instructions can be found at: www.toronto.anglican.ca/forms-and-resources/ (Appendix M – Police Records Check). Please ensure your police record check is renewed by Nov. 20.

Parishes encouraged to be in full compliance with the Screening Policy for 2020

Please take some time to review your screening files for your staff and volunteers that were engaged in ministry between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Have all the screening steps been completed? For more information, see the Implementing Screening Steps Chart.

Do any of your parish procedures need to be reviewed or updated?

Do any of the screening steps need to be renewed? To assist you with tracking this, you may use the Screening Steps Worksheet.

When you complete your annual Churchwardens’ and Incumbent’s returns for 2020, you will be asked to verify that your parish has completed four compliance indicators for the Responsible Ministry: Screening in Faith policy. If there are items that need to be addressed, take some time to get everything in order before March 15, 2021 when the annual returns are due. There are resources available on the Diocese’s website to assist with the implementation of this policy. If you have any questions about what is required, please contact Aneita Chang.

Diocesan events

Celebrate Bishop Fenty’s retirement with us by sharing a story or photo

On Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., join us on Zoom to celebrate Bishop Peter Fenty’s retirement. To mark this special occasion, we would like to create a scrapbook for Bishop Peter, and we need your help to do this. If you have a great story or remembrance, a picture to share or card from him, please send them to Jennipher Kean by Nov. 13. To join us for this special event, please register today and see the event flier for more information.

Celebrate FaithWorks Sunday on Nov. 22

The College of Bishops has dedicated Nov. 22, the last Sunday of Pentecost, the Reign of Christ, as FaithWorks Sunday. It is an opportunity to promote and manifest God’s will be done “on Earth as it is in heaven” through the ministries of FaithWorks. Please consider distributing promotional material or having an event, a talk or sermon at your parish. A video sermon and promotional video are available online through the FaithWorks office. Additional brochures and materials are also available at the FaithWorks office. For more information on FaithWorks, its ministry partners, updates and parish reporting forms, please visit their website.

Area Events

Parkdale-West Toronto deacons host documentary viewing

The Deacons of the Parkdale-West Toronto deanery invite all who are interested to join them in a three-part series exploring the documentary “Doctrine of Discovery: Stolen Lands, Strong Hearts” on Thursday Nov. 12, 19, and 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The film explores the doctrine of discovery, a religious and legal framework that declared the Americas “empty land” and their Indigenous inhabitants less than fully human. This doctrine not only undergirded the colonization and settling of the Western hemisphere but continues to function in our legal systems today. The Rev. Canon Ginny Doctor, Indigenous Ministries Coordinator for the Anglican Church of Canada and executive producer of the film, will lead the discussions on Nov. 12 and 19; the facilitator for Nov. 26 is TBA. Please register to receive the Zoom link.

External Events

Climate campaign hosts online fall forums

For the Love of Creation, a campaign endorsed by the Anglican Church of Canada, is hosting a fall forum every Monday evening this November on Zoom (7:30-8:30 pm ET). Join in to learn more about our collective work for climate justice, engage with guest speakers, and take action for climate justice together online. Registration is required, and if you have questions, please email flc.pac@gmail.com. English/French translation will be available for all sessions except Nov. 16.

Nov. 2: Communicating Climate Change

Nov. 9: Advocating for Climate Justice

Nov. 16: Grieving, Healing, and Connecting with Creation (English Only)

Nov. 23: Creation Care: A Letter of the Faithful

Nov. 30: Climate Action Now!

Resources

Outreach prayer cycle available

Every year, the Social Justice & Advocacy department prepares a prayer cycle to uphold the outreach ministries of our Diocese in prayer from the First Sunday of Advent through the Reign of Christ. The Outreach Prayer Cycle for 2019-2020 can be found on the Diocese’s website. Please take the time to review the entry for your parish, and if it needs updating, please send updates to Elin Goulden at egoulden@toronto.anglican.ca by Monday, Nov. 16.

Social Justice & Advocacy calls for support for people experiencing homelessness

As winter approaches and cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in Ontario, it is more important than ever to act and advocate for the safety and health of homeless and precariously-housed Ontarians. The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee are working on a toolkit for parishes to use to call for immediate measures to prevent evictions and support people experiencing homelessness. These advocacy resources will be accompanied by a list of action ideas for supporting local parish and Diocesan FaithWorks ministries serving those in housing need. The toolkit will be available by Nov. 16 and tie in with FaithWorks Sunday – which is also National Housing Day – on Nov. 22.

Staff Changes

Lilian Qian is resigning her position as Treasurer and Director of Finance with the Diocese effective Nov. 20. Lilian joined the Synod Office on Nov. 5, 2018 and has made significant contributions to the life of the Diocese. We are grateful for all that Lilian has done during her time at the Diocese. A search for Lilian’s successor will begin in the new year. In the interim, please direct your enquiries as follows:

Job Postings

St. Clement, Toronto, seeks digital communications missioner

St. Clement’s Church, Toronto, is looking for a digital communications missioner to create, organize, plan and implement effective communication solutions, materials and strategies that clearly support and articulate St. Clement’s vision, mission and values, both within the church and the surrounding community. See the job description to learn more about the position and how to apply by Nov. 13.