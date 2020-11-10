Clergy in Motion, November 10

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Leonard Abbah, OHC has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Joseph’s Anglican Church as of October 28, 2020.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Alyson Barnett-Cowan has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Matthias, Bellwoods as of October 29, 2020.

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene beginning November 16, 2020.

The Rev. Colin Bowler has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Allandale beginning December 1, 2020.

The Rev. Gregory Fiennes-Clinton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Lloydtown beginning December 1, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Maple Church Plant, St. Stephen (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish of Fenelon Falls – St. James, Fenelon Falls & Christ Church, Coboconk (contact Trent Durham Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

St. Paul, Lindsay

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Trinity, Streetsville

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

The Rev. Maria Ling will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church on-the-Hill on Sunday November 15, 2020 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending/limited seating

Trent Durham– The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield. The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering). The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope. The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.

York-Credit Valley – The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit – Sunday December 6, 2020 at 4:00pm.

York-Scarborough – The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines. The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation

York-Simcoe – The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth. The Rev. Lisa Newland – Incumbent of Christ Church, Stouffville – Sunday November 22, 2020 at 4:00pm.



Conclusions