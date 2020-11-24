Bulletin Board November 24

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

The Anglican to list online Christmas plays, pageants

Is your church’s Christmas play or pageant going to be online this year? If you would like it listed in The Anglican newspaper so that readers can tune in, send the name of your church and where it will be posted to Stuart Mann, smann@toronto.anglican.ca by Dec. 1.

2021 clergy remuneration information posted

The annual Clergy Remuneration Information memo (PDF) is now available on the Remuneration and Benefits page. Churchwardens, treasurers and clergy are reminded to read the information.

Register for Sexual Misconduct Policy Training for Clergy

In 2021, incumbents, priests-in-charge, interim priests-in-charge, associate priests, and assistant curates in the Diocese of Toronto will be required to attend a Sexual Misconduct Policy Training session. Vocational deacons may choose to attend these sessions or training held at their parish. Honorary assistants are to complete the training with their parish. The training will include a review of the policy and procedures and a presentation on Boundaries in Ministry by guest speaker, Eran Talitman, PhD, Clinical Team Leader from Southdown Institute. There will be two sessions on each day, i.e., a morning session and an afternoon session. More details to come.

Registration will be limited to 40 participants at each session. You can attend whichever session is most convenient for you. Registration will open on Dec. 1, 2020. If you are unable to attend any of these sessions, please contact your Area Bishop.

The sessions will be held at the following locations but could switch to online Zoom/Video Conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feb. 24, 2021 at St. John, Ida (will be held on Zoom)

Feb. 25, 2021 at St. George, Allandale (will be held on Zoom)

Oct. 27, 2021 at Trinity, Streetsville

Oct. 28, 2021 at St. Andrew, Scarborough

Diocesan Council approves Vestry guidelines

On Oct. 22, Diocesan Council approved Vestry & Special Vestry Guidelines for Hybrid Meetings. The guidelines have been developed to help you coordinate or organize a Vestry or Special Vestry meeting. Download the guidelines here.

Clergy reminder about T1213 package

The 2020 T1213 package for clergy receiving a housing allowance was mailed on Aug. 25. Clergy living in a rectory do not need to apply for this. Clergy receiving a housing allowance must file form T1213 and receive written approval from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) before being allowed a reduction of tax at source. If you have not yet submitted your paperwork to the CRA, you should do so immediately. If you have submitted your paperwork and do not receive a response from the CRA by Nov. 30, follow up with the CRA by phoning its toll-free number at 1-800-959-8281.

Area Events

All Saints to host virtual Christmas carol sing-a-long

On Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., All Saints Church-Community Centre is hosting Carols that Care, a virtual Christmas caroling sing-a-long. It will be a fun event with friends and family, while spreading some goodwill and Christmas cheer, while also providing support for All Saints’ health and outreach programs that so many people experiencing homelessness in Toronto rely on. Registration is required.

Resources

Reach Grants processing to resume in January

The Reach Grants panel will not be meeting in December, but will continue to receive approved reach grant applications. The panel will process applications in the order they are submitted when it reconvenes in January. Please continue to have your application approved by your Area Bishop and send it to reach@toronto.anglican.ca. Please visit the Reach Grant page for more information.

Outreach prayer cycle available

Every year, the Social Justice & Advocacy department prepares a prayer cycle to uphold the outreach ministries of our Diocese in prayer from the First Sunday of Advent through the Reign of Christ. The Outreach Prayer Cycle for 2020-2021 can be found on the Diocese’s website.

Opportunity to comment on proposed federal government plastics ban

One year ago, Diocesan Synod adopted a motion to reduce single-use plastics with the intention of ending their use by 2023. Many parishes have adopted similar motions. Since then, the Government of Canada has proposed a ban on certain single-use plastics to take effect by the end of 2021. There’s an opportunity to comment on this federal proposal by Dec. 9.

How you can support ongoing outreach ministries of the Diocese

While some parishes have had to curtail or suspend outreach activities due to COVID-19, the need is greater than ever. If you would like to support parish ministries that are continuing to reach out to those in need, please see the Social Justice & Advocacy page of the Diocese’s website.

Social Justice & Advocacy calls for support for people experiencing homelessness

The Social Justice & Advocacy Committee has launched a campaign called Housing Matters: Preventing and Addressing Homelessness in the Face of a COVID-19 Winter. As part of the campaign, it has created a toolkit for parishes to use to call for immediate measures to prevent evictions and support people experiencing homelessness.

Staff Changes

Lilian Qian resigned her position as Treasurer and Director of Finance with the Diocese on Nov. 20. Lilian joined the Synod Office on Nov. 5, 2018 and has made significant contributions to the life of the Diocese. We are grateful for all that Lilian has done during her time at the Diocese. A search for Lilian’s successor will begin in the new year. In the interim, please direct your enquiries as follows: