Clergy in Motion, November 24

Appointments

The Rev. Samantha Caravan has been appointed Incumbent of All Saints, Peterborough as of November 8, 2020.

The Rev. Sandra Seaborn has been appointed Honorary Assistant of All Saints, Sherbourne St. as of November 11, 2020.

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede beginning November 29, 2020.

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans has been appointed Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville beginning February 15, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls – St. James, Fenelon Falls & Christ Church, Coboconk (contact Trent Durham Office)

St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

St. Paul, Lindsay

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

The Rev. Gerlyn Henry will be ordained a Priest at St. Timothy, North Toronto on Saturday December 19, 2020 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending/limited seating

Trent Durham– The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield. The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering). The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope. The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.

York-Credit Valley – The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit – Sunday December 6, 2020 at 4:00pm.

York-Scarborough – The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines. The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation

York-Simcoe – The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.



Conclusions