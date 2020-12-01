35 named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period of time in their volunteer ministry. They will be honoured on Jan. 1 at 2:00 p.m., during the livestream on New Year’s Day. All are invited to watch on the Diocese of Toronto’s Facebook page.
- Eunice Blakeley, ODT, St. Matthew and St. Aidan, Buckhorn
- Alison Bradshaw, ODT, Trinity, Streetsville
- Barbara Burling, ODT, St. Andrew, Alliston
- John Carrington, ODT, Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- Jessica Carrington, ODT, Grace Church, Markham
- May Chiu Kong, ODT, St. John, Willowdale
- Geraldine Currier, ODT, St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough
- Catherine Dennison, ODT, St. Matthias, Bellwoods
- William Greenidge, ODT, St. Hilda, Fairbank
- Patrick David Greig, ODT, St. Mary Magdalene
- Sharon Hanns, ODT, St. Mary, Richmond Hill
- John Huggins, ODT, St. Stephen in-the-Fields
- Harold Ian Jones, ODT, Epiphany and St. Mark, Parkdale
- Ronald Joshua, ODT, Ascension, Don Mills
- Joan Kempadoo, ODT St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges
- Mark Kolberg, ODT, St. Martin in-the-Fields
- Lorna Krawchuk, ODT, St. Cuthbert, Leaside
- Cecelia Laurel Martineau, ODT, St. Chad
- Clarke Mayhew, ODT, St. Thomas, Millbrook
- James Maynard, ODT, Christ Church, Woodbridge
- Reta June Money, ODT, North Essa
- Judy North, ODT, St. Cyprian
- Richard O’Conor-Fenton, ODT, Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- David Paradis, ODT, St. Margaret, Barrie
- Ryan Ramsden, ODT, Grace Church in Scarborough
- James Rehill, ODT, Christ Church, Stouffville
- Louise Reid, ODT, St. Peter, Scarborough
- Margaret Reid, ODT, Nativity, Malvern
- Joan Reid-Bicknell, ODT, Christ Church, Woodbridge
- Malcolm Shiner, ODT, Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- Geraldine Sperling, ODT St. George on Yonge
- Sheila Tait, ODT St. Olave, Swansea
- Marion Thompson, ODT, St. Mark, Port Hope
- May Webster, ODT, St. John, West Toronto
- John Whincup, ODT Redeemer, Bloor St.