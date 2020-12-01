35 named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour members of the laity who have given outstanding service over a significant period of time in their volunteer ministry. They will be honoured on Jan. 1 at 2:00 p.m., during the livestream on New Year’s Day. All are invited to watch on the Diocese of Toronto’s Facebook page.

Eunice Blakeley, ODT, St. Matthew and St. Aidan, Buckhorn

Alison Bradshaw, ODT, Trinity, Streetsville

Barbara Burling, ODT, St. Andrew, Alliston

John Carrington, ODT, Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Jessica Carrington, ODT, Grace Church, Markham

May Chiu Kong, ODT, St. John, Willowdale

Geraldine Currier, ODT, St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough

Catherine Dennison, ODT, St. Matthias, Bellwoods

William Greenidge, ODT, St. Hilda, Fairbank

Patrick David Greig, ODT, St. Mary Magdalene

Sharon Hanns, ODT, St. Mary, Richmond Hill

John Huggins, ODT, St. Stephen in-the-Fields

Harold Ian Jones, ODT, Epiphany and St. Mark, Parkdale

Ronald Joshua, ODT, Ascension, Don Mills

Joan Kempadoo, ODT St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Mark Kolberg, ODT, St. Martin in-the-Fields

Lorna Krawchuk, ODT, St. Cuthbert, Leaside

Cecelia Laurel Martineau, ODT, St. Chad

Clarke Mayhew, ODT, St. Thomas, Millbrook

James Maynard, ODT, Christ Church, Woodbridge

Reta June Money, ODT, North Essa

Judy North, ODT, St. Cyprian

Richard O’Conor-Fenton, ODT, Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

David Paradis, ODT, St. Margaret, Barrie

Ryan Ramsden, ODT, Grace Church in Scarborough

James Rehill, ODT, Christ Church, Stouffville

Louise Reid, ODT, St. Peter, Scarborough

Margaret Reid, ODT, Nativity, Malvern

Joan Reid-Bicknell, ODT, Christ Church, Woodbridge

Malcolm Shiner, ODT, Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Geraldine Sperling, ODT St. George on Yonge

Sheila Tait, ODT St. Olave, Swansea

Marion Thompson, ODT, St. Mark, Port Hope

May Webster, ODT, St. John, West Toronto

John Whincup, ODT Redeemer, Bloor St.