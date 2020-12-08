Clergy in Motion, December 8
Appointments
- The Rev. Robin Peasgood has been appointed Honorary Assistant of the Parish of Georgina as of November 29, 2020.
- The Rev. Matthew McMillan has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mary, Richmond Hill beginning January 1, 2021.
- The Rev. Timothy Taylor has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto beginning February 1, 2021.
- The Rev. Tyler Wigg-Stevenson has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Paul, Bloor Street beginning April 1, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of Fenelon Falls – St. James, Fenelon Falls & Christ Church, Coboconk (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- St. Paul, Lindsay
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Ordinations
*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*
- The Rev. Gerlyn Henry will be ordained a Priest at St. Timothy, North Toronto on Saturday December 19, 2020 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- Trent Durham–
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
- York-Credit Valley –
- N/A
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.