Clergy in Motion, December 8

Appointments

The Rev. Robin Peasgood has been appointed Honorary Assistant of the Parish of Georgina as of November 29, 2020.

The Rev. Matthew McMillan has been appointed Incumbent of St. Mary, Richmond Hill beginning January 1, 2021.

The Rev. Timothy Taylor has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto beginning February 1, 2021.

The Rev. Tyler Wigg-Stevenson has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Paul, Bloor Street beginning April 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls – St. James, Fenelon Falls & Christ Church, Coboconk (contact Trent Durham Office)

St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

St. Paul, Lindsay

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

The Rev. Gerlyn Henry will be ordained a Priest at St. Timothy, North Toronto on Saturday December 19, 2020 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending