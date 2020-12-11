York Region churches to follow Red Stage Guidelines

The Government of Ontario announced today that York Region will commence a 28-day lockdown, moving from the Province’s Red Zone to Grey Zone, starting on Monday, Dec. 14. To that end, all churches in York Region, starting on Monday, will join Toronto and Peel Region in abiding by our Red Stage Guidelines, which allow for a maximum of ten people to gather for in-person worship, primarily for the purposes of live-streaming. Hygiene, cleaning, mask-wearing and social distancing measures continue, even for these smaller gathered congregations. Durham, Simcoe, Haliburton-Kawartha and Peterborough Regions may continue to function under the Amber Stage Guidelines but may choose to enact more stringent restrictions if it makes sense for their community. Speak to your Regional Dean and/or Area Bishop. We grieve the fact of these increasing transmission rates of COVID-19, and ask God’s blessing on all who are sick or infected, their family and caregivers, and especially on our hard-working health-care workers. May we all do our part to contain this insidious disease.