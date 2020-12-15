An Open Letter to the Episcopal Area of York-Simcoe:

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

I write to you today from a place of deep care in these early days of Bishop Peter Fenty’s retirement. I know you are feeling his absence among you, and I too am sharing that sense of loss. Yet I can tell you that he and Annie are enjoying a very well-deserved rest in retirement and are eagerly looking forward to their post-pandemic plans of visiting with family and friends, near and far. For that, we rejoice.

Some people continue to ask how Bishop Peter will be replaced in York-Simcoe, or when I will be calling for an episcopal election. I want to explain to you how the next few months will look and my thinking in that regard.

As some of you may know, the Episcopal Leadership Working Group (ELWG) was constituted in the spring of 2020 with a mandate to examine models of episcopal governance in other dioceses of similar size and complexity, and to make recommendations to me regarding how the Diocese of Toronto might adapt its system to better address current needs. I struck this working group because I believe that it may be time to rethink our forty-year-old model of the Area system: one suffragan bishop each administering an episcopal area. I am looking forward to receiving their report on Ash Wednesday, February 17, 2021 and then considering their suggestions. In the meantime, and perhaps for some time afterwards while we consider our options, I believe that we can effectively continue with our existing and continuing bishops, with some necessary adjustments to offset work-loads and manage expectations.

First, some assurances. I promise you that the mission and ministry of the Church of God will continue in the Diocese of Toronto, and that every single parish, in York-Simcoe and the other Areas, will be cared for by me and the other suffragan bishops.

I have committed to meeting regularly, at least weekly, with the wonderful Jennipher Kean in the York-Simcoe Area Office. Jenn will keep me fully apprised of the important developments taking place in York-Simcoe, both clergy matters and situations of parish wellness. If she is not already, Jenn should be the first person you call when questions or issues arise in the Area of York-Simcoe.

Another important resource will be your Regional Deans. They can provide information on diocesan policies, compliance issues, liturgical standards and can share their experience on all sorts of ministry questions. They will also know how to “triage” anything that may need a bishop’s attention.

Bishop Riscylla Shaw, Bishop Kevin Robertson and I met with the York-Simcoe Regional Deans last week, and each deanery has now been assigned to a bishop for particular care and oversight. The deaneries have been assigned as follows:

Holland (Regional Dean: the Rev. Erin Martin) – Bishop Kevin Robertson

Huronia (Regional Dean: the Rev. Canon John Anderson) – Bishop Kevin Robertson

Nottawasaga (Regional Dean: the Rev. Douglas Michael) – Bishop Riscylla Shaw

Tecumseth (Regional Dean: the Rev. Canon Darrell Wright) – Bishop Riscylla Shaw

York-Central (Regional Dean: the Rev. Mark Stacey) – Bishop Andrew Asbil

But the Area of York-Simcoe will continue to function as an Area, too. Bishop Riscylla will attend York-Simcoe Area Council meetings as well as the regular meetings of the York-Simcoe Regional Deans, in order to helpfully resource the coordination of the entire Area.

We are learning as we go here, and we will adapt this system as required in the coming weeks. We thank you in advance for your patience, for your support, and for your understanding as we try this out.

Bishop Riscylla, Bishop Kevin and I all have a great love and familiarity with the York-Simcoe Area, and we are excited to be spending more time with our siblings in Christ in this special part of our Diocese.

All blessings for Christmas, and I look forward to being with you in the New Year.

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto