Clergy in Motion, December 22

Appointments

The Rev. Maria Ling has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga as of November 29, 2020.

The Rev. Philip Gearing has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. James, Orillia as of December 12, 2020.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls – St. James, Fenelon Falls & Christ Church, Coboconk (contact Trent Durham Office)

St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

St. Paul, Lindsay

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Andrew Johnson will be ordained a Priest at St. John, Willowdale on Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending