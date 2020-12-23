It has come to our attention that some Anglicans are intending to travel out of already locked-down areas to attend Christmas services in those parishes that continue to be open under the Diocese’s Amber Guidelines. We wish to strongly discourage such travel and ask people – even those who wish to visit their relatives – to respect the Health Authority’s advice and to refrain from moving between Zones, and NOT to attend in-person worship outside their own parish. Please note that St. James Cathedral will be livestreaming Christmas services at both 7:30 p.m. on December 24 and 11 a.m. on December 25 and all are welcome and encouraged to gather virtually for these celebrations.
Anglicans urged not to travel between zones for Christmas services
Posted on December 23, 2020