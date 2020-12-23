Anglicans urged not to travel between zones for Christmas services

It has come to our attention that some Anglicans are intending to travel out of already locked-down areas to attend Christmas services in those parishes that continue to be open under the Diocese’s Amber Guidelines. We wish to strongly discourage such travel and ask people – even those who wish to visit their relatives – to respect the Health Authority’s advice and to refrain from moving between Zones, and NOT to attend in-person worship outside their own parish. Please note that St. James Cathedral will be livestreaming Christmas services at both 7:30 p.m. on December 24 and 11 a.m. on December 25 and all are welcome and encouraged to gather virtually for these celebrations.