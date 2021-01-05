Clergy in Motion, January 5

Appointments

N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls – St. James, Fenelon Falls & Christ Church, Coboconk (contact Trent Durham Office)

St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

St. Paul, Lindsay

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Andrew Johnson will be ordained a Priest at St. John, Willowdale on Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending