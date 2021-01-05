Clergy in Motion

Posted on January 5, 2021

Clergy in Motion, January 5

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
  • Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

  • St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
  • St. Paul, Lindsay
  • St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

  • St. John, York Mills
  • St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

  • The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.
  • The Rev. Andrew Johnson will be ordained a Priest at St. John, Willowdale on Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

  • Trent Durham
    • The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
    • The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
    • The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
    • The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
    • The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
  • York-Credit Valley
    • The Rev. Maria Ling – Priest-in-Charge – St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga – Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.
  • York-Scarborough
    • The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway
    • The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
    • The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation
  • York-Simcoe
    • The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.