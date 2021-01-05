Clergy in Motion, January 5
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of Fenelon Falls – St. James, Fenelon Falls & Christ Church, Coboconk (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- St. Paul, Lindsay
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
Ordinations
*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*
- The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Andrew Johnson will be ordained a Priest at St. John, Willowdale on Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- Trent Durham–
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
- York-Credit Valley –
- The Rev. Maria Ling – Priest-in-Charge – St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga – Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.