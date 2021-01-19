Clergy in Motion, January 19

Appointments

The Rev. Ian LaFleur has been appointed Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple beginning March 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

St. Paul, Lindsay

Ordinations

*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*

The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Andrew Johnson will be ordained a Priest at St. John, Willowdale on Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending