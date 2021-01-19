Clergy in Motion, January 19
Appointments
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur has been appointed Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple beginning March 1, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of Fenelon Falls – St. James, Fenelon Falls & Christ Church, Coboconk (contact Trent Durham Office)
- St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- St. Paul, Lindsay
Ordinations
*Please note these are ticketed services to maintain gathering limits*
- The Rev. Jonathan Galles will be ordained a Priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Andrew Johnson will be ordained a Priest at St. John, Willowdale on Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- Trent Durham–
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
- York-Credit Valley –
- The Rev. Maria Ling – Priest-in-Charge – St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga – Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00pm.
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- The Rev. Leigh Silcox – Priest-in-Charge of Incarnation
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple