Bulletin Board January 26

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To subscribe to Bulletin Board, sign up online. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Unitization of investment funds

Parishes require statements from the Diocese on the status of their investment funds to complete their year-end financial statements. The Cemetery Fund has been unitized and statements were distributed on or before Jan. 22. The Consolidated Trust Fund will be unitized soon and final statements sent out no later than Jan. 29. We are sure that parish treasurers across the Diocese will be rejoice with this news.

Diocesan Events

Black heritage service will be online

The diocese’s annual Black heritage service will be held on Zoom on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. The service, which is in its 26th year, is usually held at St. Paul, Bloor Street but will be held online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The theme, “God’s People: Grounded in Faith, Filled with Hope, Called to Action,” reflects the context of the Anglican Church’s response to the issue of anti-Black racism and bias. A new feature of the celebration will be a moderated dialogue between Bishop Andrew Asbil and two young members of Black Anglicans of Canada, Aleshia Johnson and Brittany Hudson. The service, sponsored by Black Anglicans of Canada, will be available on Zoom and streamed live on YouTube.

Bishop Andrew Asbil to hold study on ecumenism and interfaith connections

The first session of Bishop Andrew Asbil’s four-part ecumenical and interfaith study and discussion series will take place tonight. The sessions, which will be held on Zoom, will include a 20-minute video presentation followed by conversation among the participants, and will explore the connections between following Jesus and reaching out to our neighbours in other churches and religious communities. They will be held on Tuesday evenings on Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. Register here.

Area Events

Save the date for the York-Credit Valley clergy pre-Lenten retreat

The York-Credit Valley clergy pre-Lenten retreat will be held on Zoom on Feb. 23 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with the guest presenter, the Rt. Rev. Hosam Naoum (Co-Adjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Jerusalem and former Dean of the Cathedral of St. George, Jerusalem). The retreat will feature two or three presentations by Bishop Naoum, some time for worship, and breaks for quiet reflection offline. More details and a registration link will be available on the YCV Area webpage. This event is open to actively appointed, paid clergy in York-Credit Valley and is funded through the YCV Area Council.

Resources

Creation care fast resource created for Lent

The Bishop’s Committee on Creation Care has produced a resource for Anglicans who want to undertake a fast during Lent that focuses on creation and issues related to the climate crisis. A Fast for the Earth: Lent 2021 provides a fast for each week of Lent, which begins on Feb. 17 and ends on April 3. It begins with a meat fast followed by a consumption fast, a food waste fast, a water fast, an injustice fast, an electricity fast and an ignorance fast. It concludes with a resurrection feast for Easter on Apr. 4. Find the resource here.

2021 social justice vestry motion on anti-racism

This year’s social justice vestry motion has been put forward by the Bishop’s Committee on Intercultural Ministry with the support of the Social Justice & Advocacy Committee and has been approved by the College of Bishops. This is a tangible way for parishes to commit themselves to examining and dismantling racism in ourselves and our institutions. A link to the motion and backgrounder can be found here. Further questions can be directed to the committee co-chairs at intercultural.ministry@toronto.anglican.ca and/or Elin Goulden, Social Justice & Advocacy Consultant.

If you present the motion at your parish vestry, please contact Elin Goulden to report on results.

Cottage available for Anglican clergy

St. Andrew’s by the Lake Anglican Church Camp in Innisfil, Ontario has a cottage for sale for clergy of the Anglican Church of Canada in good standing. The property has over 25 acres of private land, as well as waterfront access and surrounding wooded areas. For more information, see the listing or email Allan Gault.

Job Postings

St. John’s, Norway seeks parish administrator

Are you an adept administrator with great communications skills who loves the Church? St. John’s may be looking for you! Our beautiful and historic Beaches parish is facing all of the challenges of COVID head on! We are looking for a part-time administrator with excellent digital skills to join our vibrant ministry team to support the parish’s growth and development. Applications are due Friday, Feb. 5, at 5:00 pm. For more details and how to apply, please see the job description.

Join the board of directors of All Saints Church-Community Centre

All Saints Church-Community Centre is seeking candidates for its board of directors willing to contribute their expertise to its dedicated volunteer board of management. The church is currently recruiting for candidates with experience in human resources, fundraising/grant development, property management/architecture, governance, public relations and business management. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. To apply to the ASCCC Board of Management, please email a brief statement of interest along with your resume to anniehodgins@gmail.com. Find more information here.

St. John’s, Willowdale, seeks pastor for children & young families

St. John’s Church, Willowdale, a growing multicultural parish, seeks a part-time pastor for Sunday school children, and for their families to support faith formation at home. Related experience required; theological or pastoral training preferred. Please send a resume in confidence to Rev. Canon Simon Li at simonli.toronto@gmail.com

St. John’s York Mills seeks youth faith facilitator

St John’s York Mills Anglican Church is seeking a part time youth faith facilitator. The successful applicant should be engaging, creative and able to conduct a variety of activities to build rapport with youth aged 11 to 18. They should be open to helping youth with their concerns and giving them faith-based guidance. They should be very familiar with the different types of social media being used by different age groups and be able to use these for outreach. Applications should include an outline of previous experience working with children and youth and the types of activities the applicant would feel comfortable conducting. Applications including references can be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

St. John’s York Mills seeking singer

St John’s York Mills Anglican church is seeking a part time singer to lead contemporary evangelical praise and worship music and work under the direction of our director of music. The successful applicant should have musical talent that spiritually engages and draws people into worship. They should be flexible, energetic, adaptable and an enthusiastic team player. They should be able to sing and also ideally play an instrument. They must be able to read music. An application with references and samples of work (YouTube links or emailed video recordings) should be sent to annecurtis@sympatico.ca.

St. Clement’s seeks youth minister

St. Clement’s is searching a youth minister to foster a passion for Christ among youth by providing creative, relevant and age-appropriate programming, teaching and pastoral care dedicated to faith formation in the context of a family ministries team. For more information about the position and how to apply, please see the job description.