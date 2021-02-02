Clergy in Motion, February 2

Appointments

The Rev. Jacqueline Daley has been appointed Incumbent of St. Margaret, New Toronto beginning April 1, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

St. Paul, Lindsay

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

Trent Durham– The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield. The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering). The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope. The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.

York-Credit Valley – N/A

York-Scarborough – The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.

York-Simcoe – The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth. The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple



Conclusions

The Rev. Daniel Cranley will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of Transfiguration on February 28, 2021. He has accepted a full-time appointment in the Spiritual Care Department at the University Health Network.

