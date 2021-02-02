Clergy in Motion, February 2
Appointments
- The Rev. Jacqueline Daley has been appointed Incumbent of St. Margaret, New Toronto beginning April 1, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- St. Anne, Toronto (contact York-Credit Valley Office)
- St. Bede (contact York-Scarborough Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- Parish of Lloydtown – Christ Church, Kettleby & St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
- St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- St. Paul, Lindsay
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- Trent Durham–
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield.
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering).
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope.
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, (Clarke) Newcastle.
- York-Credit Valley –
- N/A
- York-Scarborough –
- The Rev. Molly Finlay – Priest-in-Charge – St. John the Baptist, Norway
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines.
- York-Simcoe –
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth.
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
Conclusions
- The Rev. Daniel Cranley will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of Transfiguration on February 28, 2021. He has accepted a full-time appointment in the Spiritual Care Department at the University Health Network.
Retirements
- The Rev. Richard Newland has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Dunstan of Canterbury will be May 30, 2021.