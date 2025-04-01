Bulletin Board April 1

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Event sponsors sought

The Diocese is seeking sponsors for the 64th Annual Bishop’s Company Dinner on Oct. 17 and the 163rd Regular Session of Synod on Nov. 7-8. Sponsoring an event is a unique opportunity to showcase a brand with an audience that is committed to caring for people in need and building strong communities. Consider adding a sponsorship flyer as an insert in your church’s bulletin (8.5×7 inches or 8.5×5.5 inches). To learn more, contact Melissa Doidge.

General Synod seeks airport greeters

Are you a friendly, welcoming person who would like to meet Anglicans from across the country – and are comfortable navigating Pearson International Airport? The General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada, meeting from June 23-29 in the Diocese of Huron, needs some Toronto volunteers to welcome Synod members arriving at Pearson and to help them get to the chartered shuttle buses travelling to London. Volunteers are needed for shifts on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22. Modest expenses (parking and refreshments) will be covered. To volunteer, email Canon Mary Conliffe.

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Get The Anglican in your inbox

The Anglican is published by the Diocese of Toronto 10 times a year from September to June, delivering news and commentary from across the Diocese and beyond. You can sign up to get each new issue delivered to your inbox. Each monthly email will include highlights from the latest issue and a link to read the full paper online. To help share this opportunity with your congregation, you can download a bulletin graphic, a social media graphic and an announcement slide.

Risk and Governance meeting dates posted

The upcoming dates and deadlines to submit documentation for the Risk & Governance committee are:

May 1 deadline for May 15 meeting

May 29 deadline for June 12 meeting

No meetings are scheduled for the summer. Send license and lease documents to Daiane Monteiro and send grant requests to Mac Moreau.

Diocesan events

Spring workshops explore renewal

The Season of Spiritual Renewal is offering a lineup of spring workshops. Topics include growing a youth ministry, social justice and spirituality, reimagining evangelism, hybrid ministry, music in liturgy and connecting with families in the neighbourhood. See the full list and sign up on the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page.

Workshop focuses on parish property

Join the Property Resources department for “Optimizing Parish Property,” an online workshop on maximizing parish property potential, on April 23 at 4 p.m. Gain practical insights on topics covering space use, optimization strategies, anchor tenancy, land leases, approval processes and strategic property planning. Sign up online.

Youth leaders consider discipleship

The youth ministry coordinators of the Central, South and West archdeaconries are holding “Youth Leaders Summit: Conversations about Discipleship” on April 26 and May 31 at the Synod Office, 135 Adelaide St. E., from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Joined by Bishop Andrew Asbil and the Rev. Steve Green from the Diocese of Huron, participants will explore the theology and practical application of discipleship in youth and family ministry. This event is open to all youth and family ministry leaders, volunteers and clergy. Register online.

Register now for ACW meeting

Registration is open for the diocesan Anglican Church Women’s annual meeting on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s theme will be “Ministering with Compassion” with special guest Ji-Sook Kyun, lead spiritual health practitioner and pastoral counsellor in spiritual care for Lakeridge Health. Register in advance to receive an email with details about joining the meeting.

Walk memorializes opioid epidemic

All Saints, Sherbourne is holding a Stations of the Cross walk on April 18 at 9 a.m. to memorialize those who have suffered and died in the opioid epidemic. Drawing on the Good Friday tradition of marking the 14 points or “stations” where Jesus stopped on his way to the cross, participants will stop and pray at 14 places where community members have died. The walk will take 60-90 minutes, starting and ending at Dundas and Sherbourne. All are invited to pray in the church after the walk and join the solemn Good Friday service at 12 p.m.

Save the date: Clergy Conference

This year’s Clergy Conference will take place on May 26-28 at Trent University in Peterborough. The Very Rev. David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury, will be the guest speaker. Registration will open soon, so be sure to sign up early to reserve your spot. Clergy volunteers are also needed to help with the event. If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to Amanda Lowry. If any small groups would like to organize an activity or gathering during free time on Tuesday afternoon, contact Mary Conliffe to be included in the agenda.

Refresher day considers healing ministries

A refresher day for all healing ministries will be held on May 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew, Scarborough. The guest speaker will be Allison Elliot, an end-of-life doula with experience in compassionately supporting and guiding conversations with loved ones for end-of-life planning. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

Foundation hosts legacy giving seminar

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is hosting “Tea With the Bishop: Turning Your Legacy into a Lasting Gift” on April 10 at 1:30 p.m. at All Saints, Whitby. Join Bishop Riscylla Shaw and delve into the importance of estate planning and legacy giving from a biblical perspective over a light luncheon. Space is limited to the first 80 in-person registrants. You can also attend via Zoom. RSVP to stewardship@allsaintswhitby.org or 289-385-3668 by April 8.

Diocesan confirmation service planned

The diocesan Confirmation service will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 27. Be sure to submit your confirmation forms (single candidate or multiple candidates) to Amanda Lowry by April 17.

Lay anointers invited to training day

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries will hold a Lay Anointers Training Day on May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church, Markham. The day will include practicing anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision and prayerful support, along with practical learning on the care and keeping of oil stocks. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

Will creation clinic open to all

Regent Park Community Ministry and the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation are holding a community will creation clinic on April 25 from 12-3 p.m. at 40 Oak St., Toronto. This no-cost clinic is open to people in the community, especially those with limited income or who are experiencing homelessness. Walk-ins are welcome, and assistance will be available in English, Swahili, Ugandan and Arabic. For more details, contact the Rev. Angie Hocking.

External events

Internship explores call to ministry

The Montreal Mission Internship is a nine-week summer internship for 18- to 25-year-olds who will serve others, grow in faith and learn more about where God is calling them in the world. Participants receive a $5,000 stipend and, if needed, access to discounted housing in Montreal. To learn more, visit www.montrealmission.ca or email Alan Ma at director@montrealmission.ca.

Election webinar looks at social housing

The Canadian Centre for Housing Rights is hosting a webinar on April 2 at 2:30 p.m. on how to advocate for social housing during the federal election campaign. Learn skills and tips on writing op-eds and press releases, and how to get involved in events and canvassing. Sign up online.

Workshop considers aging

Anna Racine will lead a workshop on aging gracefully at Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre on April 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Explore how feelings about aging can play a big role in how one approaches it. Find tools to be able to remain open to new experiences and to grow and change with each season of life. Find ways to adapt to the changes that each stage of life presents and learn about the grieving process that accompanies them. Learn more on the Mount Carmel website.

Resources

Election resource considers justice issues

A federal election has been called for April 28. This election is vitally important in view of the current threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty – threats that impact our vulnerable neighbours most of all. The social justice and advocacy team has created a resource on justice issues at stake in the upcoming election with questions you can ask of federal candidates. Find it and more on the diocesan website at www.toronto.anglican.ca/sjac.

Grants strengthen partnerships

The Anglican Foundation of Canada (AFC) is offering grants for local and regional projects that foster collaboration between Anglican organizations and external community partners. Local projects are eligible for up to $5,000, while regional projects can receive up to $15,000. Applications will be accepted from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, with funding decisions announced in December. Visit the AFC website for full details.

Funding available for family ministry studies

Grants are available from the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation to support students, particularly postulants or those aspiring for ordination to the priesthood in the Anglican Church of Canada, who are pursing studies in family and children ministry. These financial grants are intended to ease the burden of tuition fees and provide resources for those dedicated to this vital ministry. The bursary will be awarded to a parish on behalf of an individual who demonstrates this need. Download the criteria for awarding and the application form. The deadline is June 30 each year. For more information, contact adtf@toronto.anglican.ca or 416-505-6537.

Job postings

Church administrator needed

Transfiguration, Toronto is seeking a church administrator who will ensure the efficient administration of the church office, assisting the clergy, wardens, staff and volunteers in the administration of the church and its property. See the full job post for more details.

Parish seeking music director

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative, passionate and technically competent person to assume the musical leadership of the congregation. Remuneration is commensurate with experience and RCCO guidelines. The position is about 20 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. Apply to music@stclementsto.ca by April 5.