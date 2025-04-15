Bulletin Board April 15

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Archives seeking parish registers at Synod

The diocesan Archives will have a booth at Synod and is asking parishes to bring their completed parish registers to Synod for transfer to the Archives. Staff are also asking for registers that aren’t full but that include entries from before 1980. Transferring older records makes sure that in the event of a fire, burglary or other disaster at the church, significantly fewer years’ worth of records will be lost. The Archives offers a secure, fire-resistant, climate-controlled environment to preserve these irreplaceable records for future generations of Anglicans. Staff will transfer all registers received during the day at Synod to the Archives in the evening and immediately place them in the secure vault.

You can fill out the record transfer form ahead of time, or there will be blank copies at the Archives booth. New parish registers are readily available online for a reasonable cost. Contact the Archives at archives@toronto.anglican.ca if you have any questions.

Event sponsors sought

The Diocese is seeking sponsors for the 64th Annual Bishop’s Company Dinner on Oct. 17 and the 163rd Regular Session of Synod on Nov. 7-8. Sponsoring an event is a unique opportunity to showcase a brand with an audience that is committed to caring for people in need and building strong communities. Consider adding a sponsorship flyer as an insert in your church’s bulletin (8.5×7 inches or 8.5×5.5 inches). To learn more, contact Melissa Doidge.

General Synod seeks airport greeters

Are you a friendly, welcoming person who would like to meet Anglicans from across the country – and are comfortable navigating Pearson International Airport? The General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada, meeting from June 23-29 in the Diocese of Huron, needs some Toronto volunteers to welcome Synod members arriving at Pearson and to help them get to the chartered shuttle buses travelling to London. Volunteers are needed for shifts on June 21 and June 22. Modest expenses (parking and refreshments) will be covered. To volunteer, email Canon Mary Conliffe.

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Diocesan events

Spring workshops explore renewal

The Season of Spiritual Renewal is offering a lineup of spring workshops. Topics include growing a youth ministry, social justice and spirituality, reimagining evangelism, hybrid ministry, music in liturgy and connecting with families in the neighbourhood. See the full list and sign up on the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page.

Workshop focuses on parish property

Join the Property Resources department for “Optimizing Parish Property,” an online workshop on maximizing parish property potential, on April 23 at 4 p.m. Gain practical insights on topics covering space use, optimization strategies, anchor tenancy, land leases, approval processes and strategic property planning. Sign up online.

Youth leaders consider discipleship

The youth ministry coordinators of the Central, South and West archdeaconries are holding “Youth Leaders Summit: Conversations about Discipleship” on April 26 and May 31 at the Synod Office, 135 Adelaide St. E., from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Joined by Bishop Andrew Asbil and the Rev. Steve Green from the Diocese of Huron, participants will explore the theology and practical application of discipleship in youth and family ministry. This event is open to all youth and family ministry leaders, volunteers and clergy. Register online.

Register now for Clergy Conference

This year’s Clergy Conference will take place on May 26-28 at Trent University in Peterborough. The Very Rev. David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury, will be the guest speaker. Sign up online. All clergy are invited to register, but retired clergy will be put on a waiting list and welcomed if space permits.

Refresher day considers healing ministries

A refresher day for all healing ministries will be held on May 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew, Scarborough. The guest speaker will be Allison Elliot, an end-of-life doula with experience in compassionately supporting and guiding conversations with loved ones for end-of-life planning. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

Diocesan confirmation service planned

The diocesan Confirmation service will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 27. Be sure to submit your confirmation forms (single candidate or multiple candidates) to Amanda Lowry by April 17.

Lay anointers invited to training day

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries will hold a Lay Anointers Training Day on May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church, Markham. The day will include practicing anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision and prayerful support, along with practical learning on the care and keeping of oil stocks. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

Register now for ACW meeting

Registration is open for the diocesan Anglican Church Women’s annual meeting on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s theme will be “Ministering with Compassion” with special guest Ji-Sook Kyun, lead spiritual health practitioner and pastoral counsellor in spiritual care for Lakeridge Health. Register in advance to receive an email with details about joining the meeting.

External events

College hosts breakfast

Wycliffe College will host its Spring Women’s Breakfast on May 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (10 a.m. online), featuring Dr. Marion Taylor. It will be held in-person at Wycliffe, online over Zoom and live streamed to host churches or small groups. In addition to Dr. Taylor’s presentation and breakout group discussion, participants will meet women currently studying at Wycliffe and hear more about their personal stories of calling and their journeys of spiritual formation. Register online at www.wycliffecollege.ca/womensbreakfast

Summit considers Holy Land peace

The Toronto Friends of Standing Together, jointly led by Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli Canadians, is holding the Canada Peace Summit 2025 on April 24 at the Toronto Reference Library. Over a full day, voices from Israel/Palestine and from Canada will explore the possibilities of peace, justice and unity in that land so historically vital to the world. Learn more and buy tickets online.

All invited to webinar

“Land Back: Indigenous Resistance from Coast to Coast” is a free webinar that will take place on April 21 from 7-9 p.m. on Zoom. Moderated by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, the webinar will include Sleydo’ Molly Wickham from the Wet’suwet’en Gidemt’en clan, Judy da Silva from Grassy Narrows First Nation, and Mikmaq land defender Kuku’wis Wowkis. Learn more and register online.

Coalition hosts book study

Ecumenical justice coalition KAIROS is holding a three-part online book study on The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer. The series explores the profound connections between economy, ecological debt and Indigenous traditions. Each session costs $10 and will be held on Tuesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. Sign up online.

Organizations sponsor Earth Day event

Seniors for Climate Action and the Green Neighbours Network are hosting a free Earth Day event on April 26 at the northwest corner of Allen Gardens (Jarvis and Carlton streets) starting at 1 p.m. Meet members of social and ecological justice organizations, hear from speakers and enjoy family friendly entertainment.

Event explores housing justice

A coalition of advocacy organizations is hosting the People’s Assembly for Housing Justice at PWA Toronto (4th floor, 163 Queen St. E, Toronto). The event starts on April 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a panel on the financialization of housing and its impact on low-income communities. It continues on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with panel discussions, workshops and lunch. Admission is free.

Resources

Election resource considers justice issues

A federal election has been called for April 28. Advance polls are open from April 18-21. You can find information about polling locations, voter ID and more through Elections Canada. An election resource from our Social Justice and Advocacy consultant, with contributions from the diocesan Right Relations coordinator, is available on the diocesan website, along with links to similar resources from ecumenical organizations.

Job postings

Church administrator needed

Transfiguration, Toronto is seeking a church administrator who will ensure the efficient administration of the church office, assisting the clergy, wardens, staff and volunteers in the administration of the church and its property. See the full job post for more details.

Camp seeks canoe trip volunteers

Camp Outlook, a non-profit founded in 1970 by a Queen’s University medical student who believed in the therapeutic value of nature, is recruiting volunteers to lead canoe trips in Algonquin Park this summer. For more than five decades, Camp Outlook has been led and run by young people who volunteer their summers to lead canoe trips for disadvantaged teens who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to go to camp. No prior experience is required. The camp provides all the necessary training, certifications and experience, as well as room and board in Kingston for the summer. Learn more on the camp’s website.

Staff changes

Cormac Culkeen will be on leave beginning May 26, 2025, returning June 17, 2026.

Rose St. Thomas will be on leave beginning May 26, 2025, returning July 13, 2025.