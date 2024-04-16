Bulletin Board April 16

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Quota reached for foundation grants

Each Diocese may submit a total of four applications a year for regular grants or loans from the Anglican Foundation of Canada. Due to a significant response early in the year, the Diocese of Toronto has reached its quota for 2024. Stay tuned for more information on how parishes can submit applications for consideration in 2025. To learn more or to donate to the Foundation, visit its website.

Diocesan events

Service honours brothers’ ministry

Over the past 50 years, the brothers of the Order of the Holy Cross have served the Diocese in countless ways. The Holy Cross Priory, the brothers’ centre of prayer and hospitality in Toronto, will close this spring. A service of thanksgiving for the life and witness of the Order of the Holy Cross in the Diocese of Toronto will be held on April 28 at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. The preacher will be Brother Reginald-Martin Crenshaw, OHC.

Deaneries host estate-planning seminars

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is inviting Anglicans to “Tea with the Bishop” estate-planning seminars that will delve into the importance of estate planning and legacy giving from a biblical perspective. The seminars will provide insight and information on how individuals can leave a lasting impact through their legacies. A light lunch will be provided. The upcoming dates are:

York-Central deanery: May 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Grace Church, Markham

Scarborough deanery: May 30 from 1-3 p.m. at St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Workshop considers summer camps

The Bishop’s Youth Ministry Committee is holding a VBS and summer camp workshop on April 24 at 7 p.m. No registration is necessary; simply join by Zoom.

Deacons’ series concludes

Join the deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto to explore Black history in Canada through the works of Black artists, storytellers and musicians. The final session in the series, “Immigration from the Caribbean: The West Indian Experience” with special guest Quentin VerCetty, takes place on April 18 at 7 p.m. Visit the Art of Resistance web page to register and view related materials. All of the sessions have been recorded and will be available on the diocesan YouTube channel by the end of April.

Healing ministries hold refresher day

Join in a day of refreshment and renewal for all involved in healing ministries within the Diocese on May 25 at All Saints, Whitby. There will be two workshops, one in the morning and one in the afternoon:

“Modern Healing, Ancient Roots: Re-energizing the Healing of the Early Church” presented by Kit Woods, a leader in the healing ministry in her parish and an alternative therapist who brings spirit-centered, heart-full approaches to healing.

“5 Steps for Successful End-of-Life Planning Conversations” presented by Allison Elliot, an end-of-life doula with much experience compassionately supporting and guiding conversations with loved ones for advance planning of end of life.

Register online in advance; payment will be $20 at the door.

Register now for Clergy Conference

The annual Clergy Conference will take place from May 27-29 at Trent University in Peterborough. Dr. Betty Pries will speak on the topic of “Leadership in a Time of Change: Difficult Conversations.” The three plenary sessions are entitled: “Riding the Change Curve,” “Navigating Tough and Tender Conversations” and “Transforming Polarized Conversations.” All clergy are invited to register, but retired clergy will be put on a waiting list and welcomed if space permits. Registration is open.

Lay anointers invited to training

A lay anointers’ training day will be held on June 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter, Erindale. The day will include practicing anointing; presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing; boundaries and confidentiality; supervision and prayerful support; and practical learning on the care and keeping of oil and oil stocks. Register online and pay $20 at the door.

Registration open for ACW meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on Zoom on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Hope and Peace in Today’s World,” with special guests from the Stephen Lewis Foundation. Register online to receive information about how to join the meeting. All women are welcome to sign up — you don’t need to be a member of a formal parish ACW group to participate.

Congregations called to invite, welcome, connect

“Invite Welcome Connect” is a workshop that equips congregations of all sizes and locations in intentional practices of evangelism, hospitality and inclusion. Led by Mary Foster Parmer, noted author and workshop leader, and organized by Congregational Development, this workshop is responding to a need heard in the Cast the Net listening process. Parishes are invited to bring a small team on April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole. Registration is $45 a person with lunch provided, or $25 to join by Zoom. Register by April 22. Learn more about Invite Welcome Connect or buy the book­­. For more information, contact Melissa Doidge at mdoidge@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9751.

Series builds capacity to respond to homelessness

Interested in learning about homelessness in the GTA and how we can build our capacity as churches and individuals to respond effectively? The Rev. Angie Hocking and several of her colleagues are holding an in-person series on Wednesdays in May from 6-8 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Church, 353 Sherbourne St., Toronto. A light dinner will be served at every session. Register by email; space is capped at 35.

External events

Conference considers decolonial worship

The Anglican Lutheran National Worship Conference, “Stones Cry Out: Praying with the Land,” will be held July 18-21 in Regina. This conference aims to build an awareness of decolonial approaches to worship and even to begin to decolonize the worship conference itself through a slightly different format. An early bird rate of $475 is in effect until May 31. Learn more on the conference website.

Dean of Coventry visits

The Community of the Cross of Nails (CCN) arose out of the horrific wartime bombing of Coventry Cathedral, England in 1940. It has grown to a global network of more than 260 churches, schools and community organizations. Join the Very Rev. John Witcombe, dean of Coventry Cathedral, on April 25 at 3 p.m. in the boardroom of the Synod Office, 135 Adelaide St. E., Toronto, for an exploration of the cathedral’s story and the diversity of reconciliation practices through the CCN. There is no charge; parking is very limited.

Workshop explores Indigenous-settler relationships

“Mapping the Ground We Stand On” is an interactive exercise exploring Indigenous presence and Settler arrival on Turtle Island/Canada, originally developed by PWRDF. Anglican Cheryl Marek is facilitating this exercise at Richmond Hill United Church, 10201 Yonge St., on April 28 from 12:30-4 p.m. A donation of $15 per person is suggested. Register online.

Resources

Campaign urges action for creation

The “For the Love of Creation” campaign encourages faith communities across Canada to observe the week of April 21-28 by engaging in prayer, learning and action for the love of God’s creation. Visit the diocesan Creation Care page or the For the Love of Creation website for suggestions. You can also register events on their website.

Job postings

Diocese seeks Archives summer student

The Diocese is seeking a summer student for the Archives department for a fixed term of eight weeks. The student will work with the archivist and archives assistant to assess and prepare material for digitization. Download the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Youth leader wanted

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time youth leader who will help oversee a ministry of spiritual guidance, fellowship and community outreach with children, youth and young families in the parish. See the full job ad for more details. To apply, forward a resume and cover letter to stpaultheapostlerexdale@gmail.com by April 25.

Parish seeks youth minister

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time youth minister to build community with youth in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. Through outward engagement, Christ-centred conversation and pastoral guidance, the youth minister will encourage youth to explore what learning to follow Jesus looks like for them. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the associate rector at hr@stclementsto.ca by May 1.

Parish administrator wanted

Church of the Incarnation, Toronto is seeking a parish administrator who will ensure the efficient administration of the parish office. The position will be 20-24 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume to cw-incarnation@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is seeking a full-time associate priest to join its team in growing the church through expanded community outreach, ministry for life’s journey, increased belonging and refreshed worship. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the SJYM Hiring Action Group at stjohnyorkmills@toronto.anglican.ca by April 30.

Nursery worker sought

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time nursery worker to provide infants, toddlers and preschoolers (newborn to four years) with solid Christian formation every Sunday morning during two morning worship services and to assist with nursery care during occasional services and events outside of Sunday mornings. This is a part-time position providing coverage while the incumbent is on parental leave. See the full job post to learn more. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume and references to the associate rector at hr@stclementsto.ca by April 19.

PWRDF seeks accounting professional

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund is seeking a skilled account professional starting June 1. The successful applicant will process accounting receivables and incoming payments, perform day-to-day financial transactions, and prepare bills receivable, invoices and bank deposits. See the PWRDF website for more details. Applications should be sent by email to pwrdf_careers@pwrdf.org by 4 p.m. on April 19.

Staff changes

Martha Holmen has moved into the role of communications consultant.