Bulletin Board April 18

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Last call for cabaret submissions

The Bishop’s Company Cabaret celebrates musical artists and dancers as it raises funds to support the Bishop’s Company. The evening aims to provide a selection of diverse performances that reflect the community at large. All are welcome to audition, and each act will receive an honorarium. Send examples of your work to bishopscompany@toronto.anglican.ca by April 28. You can see last year’s cabaret on YouTube.

Video highlights regional ministry

The Congregational Development department has launched a short video that takes a high-level look at a regional approach to ministry. Regional ministry is a partnership between churches, where clergy and laity work as teams to address the ministry needs of the whole area. Parishes that have different programs and strengths can share and participate in each other’s ministries and find creative, imaginative and sustainable ways to engage with their local communities. You can watch the video on YouTube and read about one example of regional ministry in the eastern part of the Diocese.

Diocesan events

Youth leaders gather for retreat day

All youth leaders (volunteer and paid) from across the Diocese are invited to a retreat day on May 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at All Saints, Kingsway, 2850 Bloor St. W., Toronto. The day will include reflecting together on scripture, worship, prayer, sharing together and supporting one another – truly a day of retreat and rest. The cost is $20, which includes lunch and snacks. Registration online.

Registration open for clergy conference

The diocesan Clergy Conference is back in person at a new location, and registration is now open. “The Good Life: Living into God’s Love” will take place on May 29-31 at Trent University, with keynote speaker the Rev. Canon Dr. Ellen Clark-King. The conference is open to anyone appointed as active incumbents, priests-in-charge, deacons, interims, associate priests, assistant curates, chaplains, bishops, canon administrators and archdeacons. Retired clergy and clergy without paid appointments are welcome to attend if places are available. If you’re interested in being on the waiting list, choose that option and complete the form fully. Register online. If you have any questions, email Jennipher Kean at jkean@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parishes host May Festival

Every May, different parishes in the Diocese take turns hosting Saturday morning services to honour the Virgin Mary and her role in salvation history. All are invited to gather for this time of inter-parish collaboration and celebration, sponsored by the Anglican Society of Mary. Each service will be followed by a light lunch. Contact somtoronto@gmail.com with any questions.

May 13 at 10 a.m., St. Thomas, 383 Huron St., Toronto

St. Thomas, 383 Huron St., Toronto May 20 at 10 a.m., St. Bartholomew, 509 Dundas St. E., Toronto

St. Bartholomew, 509 Dundas St. E., Toronto May 27 at 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalene, 477 Manning Ave., Toronto

Healing ministry events scheduled

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries will hold two events in May. On May 13 at St. Barnabas, Chester there will be a refresher day for all healing ministries, a day for gathering, learning and reflection. It will include a workshop on prayer ministry and a workshop given by an advanced practice paramedic on her vocation and finding light in the darkness. On May 27 there will be lay anointers training at Trinity East (Little Trinity). Register in advance for each event:

Confirmation service planned

The diocesan service of Confirmation will take place at St. James Cathedral on May 7 at 4:30 p.m. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and send it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca.

ACW gathers for annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on April 22 at 10 a.m. on Zoom with the theme “Having Faith.” Keynote speaker the Ven. Lydia Constant, archdeacon, Elder and faculty member at the Henry Budd College for Ministry in The Pas, Man., will speak on her faith journey combining traditional ceremonies and practices with Christian beliefs. All women are welcome to register; you don’t need to be a member of a formal parish ACW group. Register online.

External events

Interfaith coalition hosts conference

How do Canadians maintain an open and pluralistic society where different voices are welcome to contribute to a vibrant public sphere? How will voices of spirituality, faith and religion be a source of insight? Join academic, community and religious leaders to explore the causes of division and how to foster dialogue and justice at “Our Whole Society: Finding Common Ground in a Time of Polarization,” organized by the Canadian Interfaith Conversation, from May 7-9 at Wilfrid Laurier University. In-person and online registration is available. Learn more and register online.

Resources

Earth week resources available

The nation-wide coalition For the Love of Creation invites faith communities across Canada to participate in some form of climate justice activity – praying, learning or acting – during Earth Week (April 16-23). Suggestions for your parish and an invitation to share your activity on its interactive map can be found on its website. Resources for planning an Earth Sunday service can also be found on the diocesan Creation Care page.

Job postings

Parish seeks ECE

St. John the Baptist, Norway is looking for an early childhood education worker to help care for the youngest members of the community on Sunday mornings. This kind and caring person of faith joins a vibrant and growing children’s ministry program at the parish conveniently located near transit and with parking in the north Beach. Contact the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com for more information and to apply.

Music director sought

St. George, Pickering Village in Ajax is seeking a music director to provide leadership for the parish’s music ministry by enhancing liturgies through music, leading the choir and encouraging congregational singing and musical participation. Read the full job ad to lean more. To apply, submit a resume by May 1 to applications@stgeorgeschurch.ca.

Parish seeks pastoral associate for children’s ministry

St. Martin in-the-Fields is seeking a part-time pastoral associate for children and youth ministry to help actively engage children, youth and families in every aspect of the church’s community. The successful candidate will provide leadership in promoting and facilitating activities, programs and events that engage the children and youth in the church and in the wider community, both online and in person. The position is for two years beginning May 1, with possibility for renewal. For more information on the position and how to apply, visit the parish’s website.

Diocese seeking director of property resources

The Diocese is looking for someone with 10+ years of progressive experience who would like to be part of the core leadership team and contribute to the strategic development of its extensive physical assets. See the full job ad for more details. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff changes

Jennipher Kean will be offering part-time administrative support for both Clergy Conference and Synod in 2023. She will continue to have access to jkean@toronto.anglican.ca for this work.