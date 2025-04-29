Bulletin Board April 29

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar.



Diocesan business

Minimum wage to increase

The minimum wage rates in Ontario will increase on Oct. 1. The increase to the general minimum wage is $0.40, which will bring the rate to $17.60 an hour. If you have any employees being paid minimum wage, make sure you change their wage rate. For more information, visit the Government of Ontario website.

Video walks though 20 Calls guide

The Netminders, a group of clergy, laity and diocesan staff helping parishes engage with Cast the Net, has released a video walkthrough of the discussion guide that has been created to help Anglicans take up some of the 20 Calls. The guide includes questions designed to spark conversations and decisions about which Calls to respond to. Parishes can use this guide to focus on a Call that best supports and inspires their own ministry and mission. Find the video walkthrough and the discussion guide on the Cast the Net web page.

Award honours refugee supporters

AURA, the Anglican United Refugee Alliance, has established the Ian McBride Humanitarian Award to honour an individual or organization in Ontario that has made significant and positive contributions to AURA’s settlement and support of refugees. The award celebrates the legacy of Ian McBride, executive director of AURA for 30 years, whose tireless work shaped the foundation of private refugee sponsorship in Canada. Nominations need to include an impact statement (maximum 2 pages) about how the nominee’s work has influenced their community or field; accomplishments aligned with the award’s purpose; and detailed descriptions of contributions relevant to refugee sponsorship and resettlement. Optional supporting materials include photos, media coverage, endorsements or testimonials. Send the nomination package to boardchair@auraforrefugees.org by April 30.

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Risk and Governance meeting dates posted

The upcoming dates and deadlines to submit documentation for the Risk & Governance committee are:

May 1 deadline for May 15 meeting

May 29 deadline for June 12 meeting

No meetings are scheduled for the summer. Send license and lease documents to Daiane Monteiro and send grant requests to Mac Moreau.

Diocesan events

Parish hosts book launch

The Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig invites all who are interested to the launch of her new book, Encampment: Resistance, Grace and an Unhoused Community, at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on May 8 at 7 p.m. Though there will be other launch events, this one will be held in the midst of the community that helped to create the book. The evening will feature speakers from the encampment and The Neighbourhood Group in conversation with the author.

Spring workshops explore renewal

There’s still time to sign up for a new slate of Season of Spiritual Renewal workshops from 12-1 p.m. on days throughout the spring. Topics include Education for Ministry, ministering to kids who “don’t fit in,” social justice and spirituality, an introduction to the Alpha course, hybrid ministry and more. See the full list and sign up on the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page.

Save the date: Property workshop

The Property Resources department will hold its next workshop, “Building Condition Assessments & Building Inspection Policy,” on June 4 at 4 p.m. Registration details will follow.

Register now for Clergy Conference

This year’s Clergy Conference will take place on May 26-28 at Trent University in Peterborough. The Very Rev. David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury, will be the guest speaker. Sign up online by May 7. All clergy are invited to register, but retired clergy will be put on a waiting list and welcomed if space permits.

Refresher day considers healing ministries

A refresher day for all healing ministries will be held on May 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew, Scarborough. The guest speaker will be Allison Elliot, an end-of-life doula with experience in compassionately supporting and guiding conversations with loved ones for end-of-life planning. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

Lay anointers invited to training day

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries will hold a Lay Anointers Training Day on May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Grace Church, Markham. The day will include practicing anointing and presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing, boundaries and confidentiality, supervision and prayerful support, along with practical learning on the care and keeping of oil stocks. Register online. The cost is $20 at the door.

External events

Foundation holds annual meeting

The Anglican Foundation of Canada will hold its annual general meeting on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Redeemer, Bloor St. The evening will begin with Evensong at 6 p.m. with Bishop Kevin Robertson presiding, followed by a reception. RSVP online.

College hosts breakfast

Wycliffe College will host its Spring Women’s Breakfast on May 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (10 a.m. online), featuring Dr. Marion Taylor. It will be held in-person at Wycliffe, online over Zoom and live streamed to host churches or small groups. In addition to Dr. Taylor’s presentation and breakout group discussion, participants will meet women currently studying at Wycliffe and hear more about their personal stories of calling and their journeys of spiritual formation. Register online at: www.wycliffecollege.ca/womensbreakfast

Refugee workshop considers housing

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network of Ontario is hosting a free online workshop, “Practical Ideas for Housing Searches,” on May 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn more about community mapping to help identify appropriate rental units, how to use a real estate agent and how to negotiate leases. There will be time to share ideas and learn from other sponsors. Sign up online.

Job postings

Parish seeking organist

St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle is seeking an organist and choir director who is creative, collaborative and passionate about upholding music as an integral part of worship and parish life. Skill and experience as an organist well-versed in the traditional Anglican form of worship and improvisation is essential. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and CV to office@stpeterstsimon.ca by May 31.

Controller sought

The Sisterhood of St. John the Divine is seeking an experienced CPA with the ability to perform a full range of accounting activities, as well as human resources, payroll, policy development and other responsibilities. See the job post for full details. To apply, send your resume to humanresources@ssjd.ca.

University seeks president

Thornloe University is seeking a visionary, strategic and collaborative academic leader with a robust business acumen to be its new president and vice-chancellor. This role demands a leader who not only champions the academic mission of the School of Theology but also possesses a deep respect for the Anglican Church and its traditions. The application deadline has been extended; see the full job post for more details.

Parish seeks organist

St. Paul, Perrytown is seeking an organist and choir director who will ensure that worship services are enhanced through the use of music (instrumental and choral) so that the congregation is encouraged to participate. See the job post for more information. Apply to Bill Moore Ede, rector’s warden, at bill.mooreede@eagle.ca or 905-375-8465.

Church administrator needed

Transfiguration, Toronto is seeking a church administrator who will ensure the efficient administration of the church office, assisting the clergy, wardens, staff and volunteers in the administration of the church and its property. See the full job post for more details.

Camp seeks canoe trip volunteers

Camp Outlook, a non-profit founded in 1970 by a Queen’s University medical student who believed in the therapeutic value of nature, is recruiting volunteers to lead canoe trips in Algonquin Park this summer. For more than five decades, Camp Outlook has been led and run by young people who volunteer their summers to lead canoe trips for disadvantaged teens who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to go to camp. No prior experience is required. The camp provides all the necessary training, certifications and experience, as well as room and board in Kingston for the summer. Learn more on the camp’s website.