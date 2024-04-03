Bulletin Board April 3

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Quota reached for foundation grants

Each diocese may submit a total of four applications a year for regular grants or loans from the Anglican Foundation of Canada. Due to a significant response early in the year, the Diocese of Toronto has reached its quota for 2024. Stay tuned for more information on how parishes can submit applications for consideration in 2025. To learn more or to donate to the Foundation, visit its website.

Diocesan events

Confirmation service planned

The diocesan service of Confirmation will take place at St. James Cathedral on April 21 at 4:30 p.m. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and send it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca by April 11.

Save the date: Order of the Holy Cross service

The Diocese will hold a service of thanksgiving for the life and witness of the Order of the Holy Cross in the Diocese of Toronto on April 28 at 4:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. More details will come soon.

Deacons’ series concludes

Join the deacons of Parkdale-West Toronto to explore Black history in Canada through the works of Black artists, storytellers and musicians. The final session in the series, “Immigration from the Caribbean: The West Indian Experience” with special guest Quentin VerCetty, takes place on April 18 at 7 p.m. Visit the Art of Resistance web page to register and view related materials. All of the sessions have been recorded and will be available on the diocesan YouTube channel by the end of April.

Registration open for ACW meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on Zoom on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Hope and Peace in Today’s World,” with special guests from the Stephen Lewis Foundation. Register online to receive information about how to join the meeting. All women are welcome to sign up — you don’t need to be a member of a formal parish ACW group to participate.

Save the date: Clergy Conference

The annual Clergy Conference will take place from May 27-29 at Trent University in Peterborough. Dr. Betty Pries will speak on the topic of “Leadership in a Time of Change: Difficult Conversations.” The three plenary sessions are entitled: “Riding the Change Curve,” “Navigating Tough and Tender Conversations” and “Transforming Polarized Conversations.” All clergy are invited to register, but retired clergy will be put on a waiting list and welcomed if space permits. Registration information will be emailed out the week after Easter.

Congregations called to invite, welcome, connect

“Invite Welcome Connect” is a workshop that equips congregations of all sizes and locations in intentional practices of evangelism, hospitality and inclusion. Led by Mary Foster Parmer, noted author and workshop leader, and organized by Congregational Development, this workshop is responding to a need heard in the Cast the Net listening process. Parishes are invited to bring a small team on April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole. Registration is $45 a person with lunch provided, or $25 to join by Zoom. Register by April 22. Learn more about Invite Welcome Connect or buy the book­­. For more information, contact Melissa Doidge at mdoidge@toronto.anglican.ca or 647-578-9751.

Music and murder help raise funds

All are invited to a “Music and Murder” fundraising event for the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine’s guest house renovation. It will take place on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral Centre. The evening begins with live music by nationally acclaimed jazz musician Nathan Hiltz and his quartet, followed by a live performance of a radio play based on Louise Penny’s book Still Life. Tickets are $75 for in-person and $25 for online. Learn more on the Sisterhood’s website.

Series builds capacity to respond to homelessness

Interested in learning about homelessness in the GTA and how we can build our capacity as churches and individuals to respond effectively? The Rev. Angie Hocking and several of her colleagues are holding an in-person series on Wednesdays in May from 6-8 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Church, 353 Sherbourne St., Toronto. A light dinner will be served at every session. Register by email; space is capped at 35.

External events

Conference considers decolonial worship

The Anglican Lutheran National Worship Conference, “Stones Cry Out: Praying with the Land,” will be held July 18-21 in Regina. This conference aims to build an awareness of decolonial approaches to worship and even to begin to decolonize the worship conference itself through a slightly different format. An early bird rate of $475 is in effect until May 31. Learn more on the conference website.

Course considers post-resurrection church

Dr. Sylvia Keesmaat at Bible Remixed is offering a six-week online course on Acts entitled “Sowing Resurrection.” What kind of community was shaped by Jesus’ resurrection? How did it challenge the powers of the day? Each class will be held via Zoom on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. from April 7 to May 12. Fees are on a sliding scale. To learn more and register, visit Bible Remixed.

Conference to explore ’63 Congress

Registration is open for the MRIat60 conference on April 12-13 at St. Paul, Bloor Street or online. The conference will explore the Anglican Congress held in Toronto in 1963, with a keynote address by the Rev. Canon Dr. Mark Chapman of the University of Oxford and 21 papers presented by speakers from various parts of the Anglican Communion. Register online by April 4.

Webinar explores climate justice

Climate Justice Niagara invites Toronto Anglicans to join a webinar on April 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to learn more about Zero Emission Churches, divestment, the Anglican Communion Forest and community gardens. Many of these topics are being explored in the Diocese of Toronto, so this will be an opportunity to learn from a neighbouring diocese. Register for the webinar.

Resources

Campaign urges action for creation

The “For the Love of Creation” campaign encourages faith communities across Canada to observe the week of April 21-28 by engaging in prayer, learning and action for the love of God’s creation. Visit the diocesan Creation Care page or the For the Love of Creation website for suggestions. You can also register events on their website.

Parish commissions mass setting

Grace Church on-the-Hill invites submissions for a commissioned mass setting for SATB choir with organ accompaniment to celebrate its 150th anniversary as a parish. The work will commemorate the parish’s music ministry and pay tribute to this cornerstone of worship at Grace. The intent is that the mass setting can be used regularly on Sunday mornings for generations to come. The remuneration will be $5,000 for the selected applicant. See the parish’s website for full details and email music@gracechurchonthehill.ca with any questions. The deadline is April 15.

Job postings

Parish seeking associate priest

St. John, York Mills is seeking a full-time associate priest to join its team in growing the church through expanded community outreach, ministry for life’s journey, increased belonging and refreshed worship. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to the SJYM Hiring Action Group at stjohnyorkmills@toronto.anglican.ca by April 30.

Mission to Seafarers seeks regional director

Mission to Seafarers Canada is seeking a part-time regional director who will have overall responsibility for the leadership and guidance of the local Missions to Seafarers in Canada and the associate member missions in the U.S. See the full job post for more details. The salary will be $25,000 per year based on 20 hours per week. Apply to chair@missiontoseafarershalifax.ca.

Children, youth and family minister wanted

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. is seeking a children, youth and family minister to join its ministry staff team. See the full job description for more details. This is a one-year contract position transitioning to permanent status. Apply to Susan Graham Walker, parish operations manager, at sgwalker@thereedemer.ca by April 8.

Staff changes

Aimen Akbar joined the Diocese on March 27 as bishop’s administrative assistant, providing support to Bishop Riscylla Shaw. You can reach her at aakbar@toronto.anglican.ca.

Jacqui Hance has joined the Diocese as half-time administrative assistant for the Season of Spiritual Renewal. You can reach her at jhance@toronto.anglican.ca.

From April 2-May 31, Jennipher Kean is offering part-time administrative support for the Clergy Conference. You can continue to reach her at jkean@toronto.anglican.ca.

Loretta Manuelpillai has joined the Diocese as administrative assistant, IT and finance. You can reach her at lmanuelpillai@toronto.anglican.ca.