Bulletin Board April 30

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Canon 6 forms updated

The Property Resources department has updated some of the forms parishes use for Canon 6 approval processes. The new fillable PDFs are:

The forms have been added to the Facility Rentals and Church Property pages of the website.

Parishes reminded of payroll deduction requirement

The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) requires that income tax (both federal and provincial), Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance be deducted from all employees, regardless of how much they earn. Parishes are responsible for submitting these deductions (along with employer contributions for CPP and EI) to the CRA according to its remittance schedule. For more details, see a memo on payroll deductions from the Finance department.

Clergy supply list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Diocesan events

Workshop considers capital projects and grants

Join the Property Resources department for an online workshop on capital projects, grants and consultations on May 30 at 4 p.m. Explore Canon 6 approvals, timelines and crafting effective business cases. Understand consultation requirements and how the Property Resources department advocates for you, and learn about available grants, application processes and approvals. Sign up online.

Webinar discusses government advocacy

A majority of parishes in the Diocese passed this year’s social justice vestry motion; but how can we communicate our message to government leaders? Join members of the Social Justice & Advocacy Committee on May 16 at 7 p.m. for a webinar on how to get in touch with your local MPP and prepare for a meeting to discuss your concerns. If you’re unable to attend on the day, a recording of the webinar will be available later, as well as a print resource for download. Register online.

Save the date: youth retreat

The annual ReCharge Youth Retreat will take place on Sept. 27-29 at Muskoka Woods. Registration will open in May.

Parishes join in May festival

Every May, different parishes across the Diocese take turns hosting Saturday morning services to honour the Virgin Mary and her role in salvation history. Join this time of interparish collaboration and celebration, sponsored by the Anglican Society of Mary. Services will be followed by a light lunch. Contact somtoronto@gmail.com with any questions.

May 4 at 10 a.m. at Bartholomew, 509 Dundas St. E.

May 11 at 10 a.m. at Thomas, 383 Huron St.

May 18 at 10 a.m. at Matthias, 45 Bellwoods Ave.

May 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene, 477 Manning Ave.

The final event will anticipate the Feast of the Visitation. Clergy are invited to vest and concelebrate; notify the Rev. Canon Dr. Eric Beresford at eric@stmarymagdalene.ca by May 17 if you’d like to participate. The principal celebrant will be Archbishop Colin Johnson.

Service celebrates ecumenism

This year, the ecumenical community in Toronto is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the “Decree on Ecumenism,” a document that emerged in 1964 from the Second Vatican Council and paved the way for increased ecumenical work between Roman Catholics and other Christian denominations. Each month, a service or event is being hosted by a Christian church or group in the Greater Toronto Area, reflecting the tradition of the host community while welcoming Christians from across the GTA. As part of this year-long anniversary, St. James Cathedral will host a service of Evensong on May 12 at 4:30 p.m. The preacher will be Bishop Kevin Robertson. Download the poster for more details.

Workshop considers finding joy amidst secularization

Does the deep secularization of western societies mean that God has disappeared, or is it rather a path through which God leads the people to new discoveries, a new dependence on grace? Join Dr. Stefan Paas, author and expert on church planting and mission, on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as he explores faithful responses to secularization. The format of the day includes lectures and group work for participants in person or online (via Zoom) as well as lunch for those who gather in person at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto. The cost is $75 for in-person or pay what you can (suggested $25) for online. Register now.

Dr. Paas will also lead a conversation exploring three case studies of ministry in a secular culture on May 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church (in the Allan Beattie Room). Learn from peers in ministry as we seek to be faithful in changing times. This free session is in-person only, and no registration is required.

Deanery holds Evensong

Bishop Kevin Robertson will preach and officiate at a service of Evensong and Benediction for the Parkdale-Toronto West deanery at St. Thomas, Huron Street on June 2 at 5 p.m. A reception will follow. Everyone is welcome, especially those who worship, live or work in the deanery.

Deaneries host estate-planning seminars

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation is inviting Anglicans to “Tea with the Bishop” estate-planning seminars that will delve into the importance of estate planning and legacy giving from a biblical perspective. The seminars will provide insight and information on how individuals can leave a lasting impact through their legacies. A light lunch will be provided. The upcoming dates are:

York-Central deanery: May 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Grace Church, Markham

Scarborough deanery: May 30 from 1-3 p.m. at St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Healing ministries hold refresher day

Join in a day of refreshment and renewal for all involved in healing ministries within the Diocese on May 25 at All Saints, Whitby. Register online in advance; payment will be $20 at the door. There will be two workshops, one in the morning and one in the afternoon:

“Modern Healing, Ancient Roots: Re-energizing the Healing of the Early Church” presented by Kit Woods, a leader in the healing ministry in her parish and an alternative therapist who brings spirit-centered, heart-full approaches to healing.

“5 Steps for Successful End-of-Life Planning Conversations” presented by Allison Elliot, an end-of-life doula with much experience compassionately supporting and guiding conversations with loved ones for advance planning of end of life.

Lay anointers invited to training

A lay anointers’ training day will be held on June 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter, Erindale. The day will include practicing anointing; presentations on the history and theology of anointing and healing; boundaries and confidentiality; supervision and prayerful support; and practical learning on the care and keeping of oil and oil stocks. Register online and pay $20 at the door.

Register now for Clergy Conference

The annual Clergy Conference will take place from May 27-29 at Trent University in Peterborough. Dr. Betty Pries will speak on the topic of “Leadership in a Time of Change: Difficult Conversations.” The three plenary sessions are entitled: “Riding the Change Curve,” “Navigating Tough and Tender Conversations” and “Transforming Polarized Conversations.” All clergy are invited to register, but retired clergy will be put on a waiting list and welcomed if space permits. Registration is open.

External events

Webinar explores engagement in justice issues

Join members of the Anglican Church of Canada and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada on May 7 at 2 p.m. for a free webinar that will equip you with the tools to help your parish prayerfully discern and engage in work on social and ecological justice. The webinar will introduce the parish engagement resource developed for last year’s Joint Assembly, which includes biblical reflections on justice, an introduction to Anglican/Lutheran discerned priorities, first steps toward engagement and ideas for prayer, worship and discernment. Register online.

Workshop considers barriers to belonging

The Private Refugee Sponsor Network of Ontario is hosting a free online workshop on the topic of “Empowering Newcomers – What does it take?” on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn about issues and barriers newcomers face and gain new tools to help newcomers build a sense of belonging and engagement with their new community. To register, email info@refugeesponsornet.ca.

Faith leaders invited to networking event

The Toronto North Local Immigration Partnership invites faith leaders to the 2024 Faith Leaders Networking Event on May 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ethennonnhawahstihnen’ Library and Community Recreation Centre (just south of Bessarion Station). This is a free gathering for members of diverse faith communities to connect around newcomer needs. A larger, full-day event will be held on June 6. To learn more about these events and to register, visit the organization’s website.

Resources

Vestments available free

A retired cleric in the Diocese has women’s vestments available for free to any cleric who needs them. For more details, email revdg36@gmail.com. Available are:

Four liturgical chasubles (green, purple, white, red) with brocade fabric outside and silk-satin lining

Four matching liturgical stoles

Additional purple stole

One white full-length cassock

Four white amices

One cincture cord

White surplice & black preaching stole

White full-length cassock (closure at neck and waist; cincture cord)

Job postings

Diocese seeks property resources specialist

The Diocese is looking for an experienced property resources specialist who will be responsible for managing the operations of diocesan-controlled properties and consulting with parishes on deferred maintenance, building assessments and capital planning. See the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeking music director

St. Thomas, Brooklin is seeking a music director who will ensure that both traditional and contemporary expressions of worship are enhanced through the use of diverse music. The ideal candidate will have enthusiasm and drive and will be focused on developing and growing the music program. See the full job posting for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume and 2-3 references to office@stthomasbrooklin.com by May 31.

Parish seeks hospitality coordinator

Little Trinity is looking for a friendly and reliable individual to take responsibility for the hospitality and care of the building and parishioners while offering a friendly environment for Sunday morning services. There is a small component of cleaning and facility maintenance for the building and grounds. See the full job description. To apply for this part-time position, submit a resume or get in touch with the facilities manager at facilities@littletrinity.org.

Finance assistant sought

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square is seeking a part-time finance assistant who will work closely with the parish administrator and the treasurer to ensure financial transactions are entered accurately in the church’s Sage 50 accounting system and the semi-monthly payroll is processed accurately in the ADP payroll system. Learn more on the parish’s website. The application deadline is April 30.

Cemetery administrator needed

St. James’ Cemetery & Crematorium is looking for a cemetery administrator. This is a permanent, full-time salaried position with a full benefits package. See the full job post for details. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to George Vrozos, cemetery manager, at gvrozos@stjamescathedral.ca.

Children’s minister wanted

St. Paul, Bloor Street is seeking a children’s minister who will be responsible for planning, coordinating and leading the children’s ministry program, with a focus on Sunday mornings and special events held throughout the year. The position is for up to 35 hours per week, starting June 1. See the full job post for more details. Submit a cover letter and resume to Bishop Jenny Andison, rector, at hr@stpaulsbloor.org with “Children’s Minister” in the subject line.

Diocese seeks Archives summer student

The Diocese is seeking a summer student for the Archives department for a fixed term of eight weeks. The student will work with the archivist and archives assistant to assess and prepare material for digitization. Download the full job post for more details and apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Parish seeks youth minister

St. Clement, Eglinton is seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time youth minister to build community with youth in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. Through outward engagement, Christ-centred conversation and pastoral guidance, the youth minister will encourage youth to explore what learning to follow Jesus looks like for them. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to the associate rector at hr@stclementsto.ca by May 1.

Parish administrator wanted

Church of the Incarnation, Toronto is seeking a parish administrator who will ensure the efficient administration of the parish office. The position will be 20-24 hours per week. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit a resume to cw-incarnation@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff changes

Canon Rob Saffrey, executive director, has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31. Rob has been a key leader and decision maker for the Diocese, and we have been blessed by his extensive years of service. We will have ample time to thank Rob for his ministry among us in the months to come. In the meantime, the Diocese has begun a search process for his successor. Staff, clergy, churchwardens and volunteers are invited to consider the opportunity to work as the next executive director of the Diocese. If you are interested in this position, apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca. If you know someone that may be interested, share this information with them.