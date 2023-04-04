Bulletin Board April 4

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca.

Diocesan business

Video highlights regional ministry

The Congregational Development department has launched a short video that takes a high-level look at a regional approach to ministry. Regional ministry is a partnership between churches, where clergy and laity work as teams to address the ministry needs of the whole area. Parishes that have different programs and strengths can share and participate in each other’s ministries and find creative, imaginative and sustainable ways to engage with their local communities. You can watch the video on YouTube and read about one example of regional ministry in the eastern part of the Diocese.

Bishop shares video message for Holy Week

Bishop Andrew Asbil has shared a message for Holy Week and Easter. You can find the video and the full text on the diocesan website.

Supply clergy list being compiled

The Bishop’s Office is compiling a list of clergy available to offer Sunday coverage for summer vacations. If you’re willing and able, email Amanda Lowry indicating your available dates, your geographic limitations and an email address and phone number that can be shared with others.

Diocesan events

Registration open for clergy conference

The diocesan Clergy Conference is back in person at a new location, and registration is now open. “The Good Life: Living into God’s Love” will take place on May 29-31 at Trent University, with keynote speaker the Rev. Canon Dr. Ellen Clark-King. The conference is open to anyone appointed as active incumbents, priests-in-charge, deacons, interims, associate priests, assistant curates, chaplains, bishops, canon administrators and archdeacons. Retired clergy and clergy without paid appointments are welcome to attend if places are available. If you’re interested in being on the waiting list, choose that option and complete the form fully. Register online. If you have any questions, email Jennipher Kean at jkean@toronto.anglican.ca.

Healing ministry events scheduled

The Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries will hold two events in May. On May 13 at St. Barnabas, Chester there will be a refresher day for all healing ministries, a day for gathering, learning and reflection. It will include a workshop on prayer ministry and a workshop given by an advanced practice paramedic on her vocation and finding light in the darkness. On May 27 there will be lay anointers training at Trinity East (Little Trinity). Register in advance for each event:

Area youth ministers gather for visioning

The York-Credit Valley children and youth ministries leadership team is hosting a Cast the Net planning day to look at new ways of doing ministry to effect positive change. All ministry leaders, youth and parents are invited to attend this time of visioning on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen, Downsview, 2259 Jane St. Register online.

Workshops held for parish leaders

Diocesan staff will hold Zoom workshops for parish leaders, especially those new to their roles. If you are a leader in your parish or thinking about becoming one, you are strongly encouraged to attend. The same content is offered at each workshop, so you only need to register for one. Visit the Supporting Parish Leaders Workshops page for more information. The sessions are:

April 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. Register online.

April 15 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register online.

Good Friday walk marks opioid epidemic

All Saints Church-Community Centre will hold a walk on Good Friday, April 7, that memorializes those who have suffered and died in the opioid epidemic. Walkers will stop and pray at 14 places where members of the community have overdosed. The walk will begin and end at All Saints, at the corner of Dundas and Sherbourne streets. It will start at 9 a.m. and will take 90 to 120 minutes. There will be a Good Friday worship service inside the church at noon.

Confirmation service planned

The diocesan service of Confirmation will take place at St. James Cathedral on May 7 at 4:30 p.m. Clergy with prepared candidates should fill out the form for a single candidate or multiple candidates and send it to alowry@toronto.anglican.ca.

ACW gathers for annual meeting

The diocesan Anglican Church Women will hold its annual general meeting on April 22 at 10 a.m. on Zoom with the theme “Having Faith.” Keynote speaker the Ven. Lydia Constant, archdeacon, Elder and faculty member at the Henry Budd College for Ministry in The Pas, Man., will speak on her faith journey combining traditional ceremonies and practices with Christian beliefs. All women are welcome to register; you don’t need to be a member of a formal parish ACW group. Register online.

External events

Interfaith coalition hosts conference

How do Canadians maintain an open and pluralistic society where different voices are welcome to contribute to a vibrant public sphere? How will voices of spirituality, faith and religion be a source of insight? Join academic, community and religious leaders to explore the causes of division and how to foster dialogue and justice at “Our Whole Society: Finding Common Ground in a Time of Polarization,” organized by the Canadian Interfaith Conversation, from May 7-9 at Wilfrid Laurier University. In-person and online registration is available. Learn more and register online.

Resources

Earth Week resources available

The nation-wide faith-based coalition For the Love of Creation invites faith communities across Canada to participate in some form of climate justice activity – praying, learning or acting – during Earth Week, April 16-23. Find suggestions for your parish and an invitation to share your activity on the coalition’s website. Many parishes in the Diocese already celebrate Earth Sunday in April, so feel free to share your events. Additional Earth Sunday/Earth Week resources can be found on the diocesan Creation Care page.

Priestly vestments wanted

If your church has spare chasubles and matching stoles in any liturgical colour, St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale would be happy to have them. The parish does not have any of its own vestments (except four stoles). Before April 16, contact the Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger at 416-400-7726 or j.billinger@rogers.com. After April 16, contact one of the two churchwardens, Mary McAuslan at bmcauslan@sympatico.ca or Tiffany Haddock at tiffanyhad@outlook.com.

Program explores spirituality in wisdom years

Growing in Wisdom: Seeking Deeper Generativity is a two-year program of learning and exploring for those seeking a spirituality for their wisdom years. Grounded in the mystical Christian tradition, this ecumenical program is open to learning from other interfaith and spiritual traditions. Offered primarily on Zoom, there are four five-day intensives over two years, monthly meetings with other participants, a monthly meeting with a spiritual director, and optional monthly book studies. Applications are being accepted for the September 2023 to June 2025 program. For more information, visit the Growing in Wisdom website or email Nancy Phillips at growinginwisdom@outlook.com.

Survey considers Greenbelt development

Consulting firm SPR & Associates invites you and members of your parish to participate in a 10-minute online survey on Bill 23 and the Greenbelt. It is being undertaken as a not-for-profit public interest project supported by a wide range of organizations. The deadline is April 7. The results will be used to draft a position paper that will be distributed to supporting organizations, to the media and to the Ontario Legislature.

Job postings

Music director sought

St. George, Pickering Village in Ajax is seeking a music director to provide leadership for the parish’s music ministry by enhancing liturgies through music, leading the choir and encouraging congregational singing and musical participation. Read the full job ad to lean more. To apply, submit a resume by May 1 to applications@stgeorgeschurch.ca.

Parishes seek street outreach registered nurse

Church of the Redeemer, Bloor St. and Holy Trinity, Trinity Square are seeking a part-time street outreach registered nurse who will provide empathetic nursing care while maintaining the dignity of and respect for the people who access the programs and the communities of these two parishes. See the full job post for more details. Send a resume and cover letter detailing your experience and qualifications to commontable@thedredeemer.ca by April 6.

Treasurer/bookkeeper wanted

Church of the Ascension, Don Mills is seeking a treasurer/bookkeeper who will work in close coordination with the churchwardens, rector, external auditor, administrative assistant and envelope secretary. See the job description for more details and apply to the Rev. Nicholas Morkel at nhmorkel@sympatico.ca or 33 Overland Dr., Toronto, ON M3C 2C3.

Parish seeks pastoral associate for children’s ministry

St. Martin in-the-Fields is seeking a part-time pastoral associate for children and youth ministry to help actively engage children, youth and families in every aspect of the church’s community. The successful candidate will provide leadership in promoting and facilitating activities, programs and events that engage the children and youth in the church and in the wider community, both online and in person. The position is for two years beginning May 1, with possibility for renewal. For more information on the position and how to apply, visit the parish’s website.

Diocese seeking director of property resources

The Diocese is looking for someone with 10+ years of progressive experience who would like to be part of the core leadership team and contribute to the strategic development of its extensive physical assets. See the full job ad for more details. Apply to hr@toronto.anglican.ca.

Staff changes

Michele BonEnfant will be working as receptionist while Suchitra Ahlawat is on vacation. Suchitra will return on May 8.