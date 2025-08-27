Bulletin Board August 27

Bulletin Board is the Diocese’s bi-weekly e-bulletin for clergy and lay leaders. To submit an item, email editor@toronto.anglican.ca. Add your parish events to the online calendar. To receive Bulletin Board in your inbox, sign up online.

Diocesan business

Archives to close for October

The diocesan Archives will close to visitors and research inquiries from Oct. 1-31 so staff can focus on much‐needed projects. Urgent inquiries, including requests for certified copies, will still be processed, but all other requests will wait until the Archives reopens on Nov. 4. Staff are also planning another month-long closure in October next year, followed by shorter two-week closures in subsequent years. For more information, contact Claire Wilton at cwilton@toronto.anglican.ca or 416‐363‐6021 (1‐800‐668‐8932).

Diocesan events

Save the date: Bishop’s Company Dinner

Start putting together your tables for the 64th annual Bishop’s Company Dinner on Oct. 17 at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North Hotel & Suites. Funds raised by the Bishop’s Company support the Bishop of Toronto’s ministries, provide emergency care for clergy in need and give bursaries for religious education. This year’s speaker will be Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa. Active in community development initiatives, Mayor Carter lends his time to many philanthropic endeavours and has a deep commitment to making a difference for those in need. Early-bird tickets go on sale Sept. 5 at $175 per seat or $1,650 per table. Starting Sept. 20, regular rates will be $190 per seat and $1,750 per table. For full details, visit the Bishop’s Company website.

Fall events consider legacy giving

This fall, the Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation will host Wine, Wisdom & Generosity, a series of relaxed and inspiring gatherings. Enjoy a glass of wine and light refreshments and explore how your generosity can make a lasting impact through planned giving. Attendees will hear practical advice on planning their legacy for their parish, learn about the foundation’s free online will-writing program, and have the chance to connect with bishops and fellow Anglicans in meaningful conversation. These free events are open to all. To learn more, contact Mary Lynne Stewart at adtf@toronto.anglican.ca. The dates are:

Sept. 18, 7-9 p.m. at St. John, York Mills

Oct. 1, 5-7 p.m. at St. Cuthbert, Leaside

Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m. at St. Paul, Bloor Street

Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. at Redeemer, Bloor St.

Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist, Norway

Christians gather for Season of Creation

The global Season of Creation takes place from Sept. 1-Oct. 4, bringing Christians around the world together in prayer and action for the care of God’s creation. This year’s theme is “Peace with Creation.” On Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. a global prayer service will be livestreamed on YouTube through seasonofcreation.org. On Sept. 20 at 2 p.m., all are welcome to attend the diocesan Season of Creation service at St. Paul, Midhurst. Visit the Creation Care page to find resources to help your parish observe the season and participate in the Anglican Communion Forest movement.

Refugee agency holds fundraiser

AURA, the Anglican-United Refugee Alliance, is holding its annual Walk & Roll for Refugees on Sept. 27-28. Choose a fundraising event, sign up as a team or an individual, and invite family, friends and fellow parishioners to participate or donate. This year AURA is hoping for at least two new Anglican teams to sign up. Learn more and sign up online.

Tech forum considers Windows updates

Microsoft’s support and security updates for Windows 10 will end on Oct. 14. If your parish uses this operating system, including for your worship presentation software, now is the time to plan. Join a Shop Talk advice workshop on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. on Zoom to get practical guidance on transitioning from Windows 10 and making sure your presentation tools remain secure. Register now by emailing your name and parish to Elizabeth McCaffrey at emccaffrey@toronto.anglican.ca. This forum is suitable for parish administrators, tech team members or anyone interested in this topic.

Conference explores children’s ministry

The Toronto Children’s Ministry Conference will take place on Nov. 1 at Bayview Glen Alliance Church, 300 Steeles Ave. E., Thornhill, celebrating its 15th anniversary. The day will inspire and equip participants with fresh, creative ideas and evidence-based practices in children and family ministry. Registration for both in-person and online options will open on Sept. 15. The organizers are also encouraging churches to nominate children’s ministry staff and volunteers to be recognized for their contributions. Visit the conference’s website to learn more.

Season offers fall workshops

The Season of Spiritual Renewal fall workshops are open for registration. The multi-session courses all require participants to order a book/workbook before the start date, so anyone interested in Christian Foundations, Everyday Witness or The Love of Learning & the Desire for God will need to register by Sept. 9. Other workshops include Preaching Evangelistically (two sessions, John Bowen), Especially for Lectors (Judy Paulsen), Hospitality and the Spiritual Life of a Church (Janet Marshall) and A New & Ancient Evangelism (Judy Paulsen). Visit the Season of Spiritual Renewal Workshops page for more details. Trinity, Streetsville is also holding an online Alpha course this fall and welcomes anyone to register. Learn more on the parish’s website.

Youth invited to fall retreat

Registration is open for the ReCharge Youth Retreat on Sept. 26-28 at Muskoka Woods, open to youth ages 12-18. The cost is $130 for the weekend, and $50 for the optional bus. All meals, snacks, accommodations and activities are included. Sign up online. The deadline is Sept. 14.

Conference registration opens soon

The annual diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference, “Seeking Signs of Resurrection,” will take place online on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiuca, an Anglican priest, environmental and human rights lawyer, coordinator of advocacy strategies for the Diocese of Brasilia and newly appointed Communion Forest facilitator for the Americas, will be the keynote speaker. The day will feature a range of workshops on timely justice issues, including creating communities of welcome for shelters and supportive housing, advocating for basic income, learning from the experience of unhoused people, creating land trusts to save affordable housing, and more. Registration will open in early September at toronto.anglican.ca/outreachconference.

Parish hosts poverty exercise

Living in poverty isn’t fun – and it’s certainly not a game. The Poverty Game is an interactive exercise that offers a unique insight into the hard choices facing our neighbours struggling to survive on low incomes. On Sept. 13 at 2 p.m., All Saints, Collingwood will host a session of the Poverty Game, followed by a discussion with Elin Goulden, Social Justice and Advocacy consultant. Refreshments will be provided.

Resources

Media agency offers parish support

Moon Creative House, which has worked with the Diocese on many projects, is offering monthly media retainers to help parishes enhance their digital presence. Options include professional on-site photo and video shoots, content planning tailored to the liturgical calendar, and social media account and ad management. Shared packages are available for neighbouring churches to reduce costs. Download the proposal for more details.

Cathedral provides catechesis for confirmation

A new “Catechesis for Confirmation” program at St. James Cathedral will start on Nov. 1. Last year’s program prepared 13 people from seven parishes for confirmation at Easter. The program is geared to parishes that may not have many candidates as an opportunity for them to share with other Anglicans in similar circumstances. Weekly online sessions facilitated by the cathedral’s clergy are held on Monday evenings, with monthly in-person sessions at the cathedral on the first Saturday of each month. People or parishes interested in the program should contact the Rev. Matthew Waterman, the cathedral’s assistant curate, at mwaterman@stjamescathedral.ca.

Job postings

Parish seeks junior youth ministry leader

St. Clement, Eglinton is currently seeking a creative and enthusiastic part-time junior youth ministry leader to deepen community among junior youth (ages 10-14). Through interactive engagement and Christ-centered conversation, the ministry leader will encourage tweens to explore what learning to follow Jesus looks like for them. See the job description on the parish’s website. Submit applications to hr@stclementsto.ca by Sept. 2.

Parish seeking lay minister of music

St. Philip on-the-Hill, Unionville is seeking a part-time minister of music (about 12-15 hours per week) to continue and enhance its long-standing reputation as a centre of musical excellence. See the full job post for more details. The position is remunerated according to experience. The deadline for applications is Sept. 25, though the position will remain open until filled.

Outreach nurse needed

All Saints Church-Community Centre, Holy Trinity, Trinity Square and Redeemer, Bloor St. are seeking a street outreach nurse who will provide empathetic nursing care while maintaining the dignity and respect for the clients encountered in the programs and communities of the three parishes in downtown Toronto. See the job post for more details. To apply, email a resume and cover letter describing how your skills, experience and interests align with the position to sheila@allsaintstoronto.com including “Street Outreach Nurse” in the subject line.

Children & youth ministry coordinator sought

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is seeking a part-time children and youth ministry coordinator who will lead, inspire and encourage the parish’s children and youth in their faith development and life journey. The position will start in September with a time commitment of 6-10 hours per week, including Sundays. See the full job post for more details. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to the Rev. Randy Williams at revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Sept. 15.

Parish seeking administrator

St. Olave, Swansea is seeking a friendly, reliable and detail-oriented parish administrator who will perform a wide range of administrative and financial tasks, working closely with parish leadership and acting as a primary point of contact for parishioners, clergy and the wider community. To read the full job description, visit stolaves.ca/parish-administrator. To apply, send your resume and a brief cover letter to cw-stolaveswansea@toronto.anglican.ca with the subject line “Parish Administrator Application.” Interviews will start in September until the position is filled.

Facilities manager needed

St. George on Yonge is seeking a dedicated and motivated custodian and facilities manager to join its team. This is an opportunity for someone interested in building a career in property and facility management within a supportive community setting. The position will begin part-time (20-25 hours per week) with the potential to grow into a full-time role over time, possibly for a cluster of churches. See the full job post for more information. To apply, submit a resume and brief cover letter outlining your qualifications to the churchwardens at cw-stgeorgeonyonge@toronto.anglican.ca by Sept. 5.

Parish seeking director of music

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale is looking for a talented, creative, passionate and positive person who can assume the music leadership in the parish. The successful candidate will be responsible for playing the organ/ piano during worship services and special events, as well as directing the church choir. See the full job post for more details. To apply, submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your experience in music to revstpaulrexdale@gmail.com by Sept 30.

Children’s minister wanted

St. John the Baptist, Norway seeks an individual with spiritual gifts of leadership, evangelism and discipleship, organization and teaching of children ages 14 and under to be its children’s minister. See the job posting for more details. To apply, forward your resume to the Rev. Molly Finlay at rector@stjohnsnorway.com.

Diocese seeking DEI advisor

The Diocese of Toronto is seeking a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor who will provide subject matter expertise, guidance and advice to all departments and across the Diocese to ensure that DEI is woven throughout work and ministry. See the full job description for more details.